World of Concrete Asia 2025 – The Leading One-Stop Concrete, Flooring & Mortar Trade Platform in China

SHANGHAI, Feb. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — World of Concrete Asia(WOCA)2025, Asia’s premier exhibition for the concrete, flooring, and mortar industries organized by Informa Markets, is set to take place from August 13-15,2025 at the Shanghai New International Expo Center (SNIEC). As the region’s most comprehensive industry event, WOCA 2025 will showcase cutting-edge technologies, innovative solutions, and sustainable advancements shaping the future of the construction sector.



World of Concrete Asia

A Must-Attend Event for the Concrete & Construction Industry

WOCA 2025 will bring together top manufacturers, suppliers, and industry experts from around the world, offering unparalleled networking opportunities and insight into the latest trends in concrete products, flooring solutions, and masonry materials. With 650+ exhibitors and 40,000 attendees from 52 countries, the event continues to serve as a key meeting point for professionals in construction, real estate, and infrastructure development.

Why China? The Advantages of the Booming Concrete Market

China’s construction and concrete industries continue to offer unparalleled opportunities for global businesses. As the largest construction market in the world, China provides a strong foundation for growth and collaboration. Here’s why international visitors and exhibitors should not miss WOCA 2025:

Leading Enterprise Brands – China is home to world-class concrete, flooring, and mortar manufacturers , known for their technological innovation, cost-effective solutions, and global competitiveness .

– is home to , known for their . Massive Market Demand – Ongoing urbanization, infrastructure development, and smart city projects drive a continuous demand for high-performance concrete, flooring, and mortar solutions .

– Ongoing drive a . Superior Supply Chain – China’s comprehensive and efficient manufacturing ecosystem ensures high-quality, scalable, and cost-effective production of construction materials and equipment.

– ensures production of construction materials and equipment. A Well-Established Industry Platform – WOCA has been successfully held for many years, accumulating a strong reputation, a solid industry network, and a loyal professional audience. It serves as the ideal gateway for international companies to enter and expand in the Chinese and Asian markets.

Key Highlights of WOCA 2025

Comprehensive Exhibition : A diverse range of products and solutions in Five major themed exhibition areas: flooring system, Flooring Material Processing, Concrete Surface Treatment Equipment, General Concrete and Mortar, including concrete equipment, machinery (including loading, crushing, mixing), tools, construction chemicals, decorative flooring, and innovative precast technologies.

: A diverse range of products and solutions in Five major themed exhibition areas: flooring system, Flooring Material Processing, Concrete Surface Treatment Equipment, General Concrete and Mortar, including concrete equipment, machinery (including loading, crushing, mixing), tools, construction chemicals, decorative flooring, and innovative precast technologies. Live Demonstrations & Interactive Showcases : Experience the latest flooring machinery and technologies in action, providing hands-on learning opportunities.

: Experience the latest flooring machinery and technologies in action, providing hands-on learning opportunities. Conferences & Forums : Gain insights from industry leaders on topics such as Development of High Quality Concrete Flooring Conference, WOCA Floor Cracking Technology Seminar, Special Mortar and Gypsum-Based Mortar Production and Application Technology Forum.

: Gain insights from industry leaders on topics such as Development of High Quality Concrete Flooring Conference, WOCA Floor Cracking Technology Seminar, Special Mortar and Gypsum-Based Mortar Production and Application Technology Forum. Business Matchmaking & Networking : Connect with key decision-makers, project developers, and industry experts to explore new business opportunities.

: Connect with key decision-makers, project developers, and industry experts to explore new business opportunities. Leading Exhibitors : top companies showcasing the latest technologies and products, previous exhibitors including Sika , Somero, Simex, Husqvarna, Fosroc, Henkel, Dow Chemical, Bekaert, Aalborg Portland, Basle , NFLG, Xingyi, Conmec, Vanse, and others .

: top companies showcasing the latest technologies and products, previous exhibitors including , . 60+ On-site Activities: including international awards, live demonstrations, professional skills competitions, themed salons, technical seminars, business superstores club, and more.

WOCA 2025 Tailored Opportunities to Maximize Your ROI

Join for Live Demonstrations and Workshops : Showcase your products in action and engage with your target audience directly.

: Showcase your products in action and engage with your target audience directly. Join for Networking Opportunities : Build valuable connections with developers, architects, and key players shaping the industry’s future.

: Build valuable connections with developers, architects, and key players shaping the industry’s future. Join for Market Insights and Trends: Stay ahead of the curve with exclusive access to industry trends and market data.

“World of Concrete Asia 2025 will serve as a catalyst for innovation in the concrete and construction sectors, providing a platform for global industry leaders to exchange ideas and explore the latest advancements,” said Athena Gong, Vice President of Informa Markets Asia Managing Director. “We are excited to welcome exhibitors and visitors from around the world to Shanghai, where they can experience firsthand the future of construction.”

Join Us at WOCA 2025

Whether you’re looking to grow your business, connect with decision-makers, or explore the latest innovations, WOCA 2025 is the event you cannot afford to miss. Whether you are a manufacturer, contractor, architect, or developer, this event offers the perfect platform to expand your network, discover new technologies, and drive business growth.

For more information and to register, visit http://en.wocasia.cn or contact Ada Feng at ada.feng@informa.com .

