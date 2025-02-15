HYPTEC HT Tops the Best-selling List of High-end Pure Electric SUV in Thailand for Two Consecutive Months

BEIJING, Feb. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The latest monthly sales data from Thailand show that HYPTEC HT, a premium model from the Chinese EV brand GAC HYPTEC, has become the best-selling high-end pure electric SUV in the Thai market for two months in a row.

As one of the most proactive countries in Southeast Asia when it comes to promoting electric vehicles, Thailand has seen a surge of Chinese EV brands entering the market in recent years, with GAC HYPTEC as a strong contender. The HYPTEC HT, with its all-encompassing premium features, has quickly become a sought-after “new luxury” vehicle among Thailand’s elites. The vehicle received widespread attention when it was officially delivered to Thai celebrity Thassapak Hsu (Bie) in October 2024, further solidifying its popularity.

Boasting a 2,935 mm wheelbase, striking gullwing doors, and a range of luxury features, including NAPPA leather upholstery across all variants, the HYPTEC HT offers a new level of intelligent luxury for families worldwide.

As global demand for electric vehicles continues to rise, Chinese NEV brands are among the first to make significant breakthroughs in the Thai market, with steady growth in sales figures. This success can be attributed to a keen understanding of the local market and in-depth insights into overseas consumers. GAC HYPTEC remains committed to its core values of “Technology, Luxury, and Classy” while prioritizing a user-centric approach. By staying focused on these guiding principles, GAC HYPTEC aims to drive its global expansion, turning the technological edge of Chinese EV brands into a distinct market advantage, helping them shine on the global automotive stage.