HONG KONG, Feb. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Fintech compliance is an increasingly important aspect of the financial industry. As the fintech industry continues to grow and evolve, so do the demands for regulatory compliance. PhotonPay, a leading digital financial infrastructure provider, drives innovation through global licenses, strategic partnerships with top financial institutions, and local teams delivering secure and scalable payment solutions worldwide.



PhotonPay Enhances Global Payment Solutions with Robust Compliance and Risk Solutions

PhotonPay integrates AI-powered AML and Risk engine that enhances the speed and efficiency of its “Know your Customer” (KYC) and onboarding processes. The new tool reduces ‘false positives’ by an average of 50%, while enhancing customer on-boarding experience.

Leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) technology, PhotonPay has further streamlined anti-money laundering (AML) and counter-terrorism financing (CFT) processes, enhanced its risk management system and effectively reduced financial crime risks. This initiative significantly improves operational efficiency while adhering to world-class compliance and risk standards such as PCI-DSS Level 1, FATF and more.

For e-commerce leaders like Lili Bridals, tokenization and PCI-certified flows secure high-value transactions; for logistics giants like Zongteng, AI-driven fraud detection reduces chargebacks by 30%; and for advertising platforms such as Cheetah Mobile Inc, privacy-preserving frameworks reduce GDPR non-compliance risks by 99%. With a strong compliance culture and technological innovation capabilities, PhotonPay has become a trusted partner of over 200,000 customers worldwide, with an annual transaction volume of more than US$20 billion.

“Compliance is the foundation of trust in global payments. At PhotonPay, we ensure that our global payment solutions comply with global regulatory standards,” said JP, Global Co-Head of Legal, Compliance, AML and Risk at PhotonPay, “We are committed to adhering to international regulatory standards and will continually enhance our compliance and risk control capabilities to enable our clients to operate with confidence globally.” Through international payment licenses and strategic partnerships with leading financial institutions, PhotonPay integrates compliance into every aspect of its operations, enabling businesses to operate smoothly while mitigating financial and reputational risks, and continues to help businesses to thrive in the digital economy.

About PhotonPay

Founded in 2015, PhotonPay is a digital financial infrastructure provider offering global payment solutions to businesses. Our innovative core products include Global Accounts, Card Issuing, Online Payments, Payouts, FX Management and Embedded Finance. PhotonPay has become a Mastercard issuer in Hong Kong and the fintech card issuer in the Greater China region of Discover® Global Network.

With a strong compliance culture and technological innovation capabilities, PhotonPay is building a digital payment network to take the friction out of global payments and enhance operational efficiency for businesses operating on a global scale.

Headquartered in Hong Kong and providing localized services through nine international offices, PhotonPay partners with a network of top-tier banks and global financial institutions and serves more than 200,000 customers globally.

https://www.photonpay.com/en/