Triller CEO Sean Kim to Unveil Industry-Changing Innovations & Creator Economy Trend Forecast at Web Summit Qatar 2025

Big Announcements, Star Power & the Future of Social Media—Triller is Taking Over Web Summit Qatar

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Riding the wave of an unprecedented comeback, Triller is poised to continue to reshape the creator economy. The short-form video app’s CEO Sean Kim will take center stage at Web Summit Qatar 2025 to unveil game-changing product updates, exclusive partnerships, and a brand-new community project launch.

The highly anticipated keynote, “AI and the New Era of the Creator Economy,” is set for February 24 at 3:20 p.m. at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC).

Kim will be joined by A-list influencers and celebrities, reflecting Triller’s unique positioning at the intersection of music, culture, and cutting-edge technology. With brand new features and exclusive creator collaborations, Triller is doubling down on its mission to redefine how creators connect, engage, and monetize their craft.

Sean Kim’s keynote promises to be the ultimate deep dive into the future of social media, the creator economy, and the role of AI in this ever-changing landscape. From the rise of AI-powered content creation to the transformative role of influencer marketing and the evolution of digital communities, attendees can expect bold insights, exclusive reveals, and a clear vision for how Triller is leading the charge in the creator economy with its all-in-one solution for creator success.

“We’ve been working relentlessly to redefine innovation in the social media landscape and Web Summit Qatar is the perfect place to unveil our latest updates and partnerships in front of innovators and leaders from around the globe,” said Sean Kim. “We are excited to share our vision for the future of social media and explore new partnerships that will enhance the Triller experience for our users.”

With Web Summit Qatar 2025 shaping up as a dynamic hub for tech, culture, and creativity, Triller is ready to make a lasting impact. Attendees will get exclusive access to the platform’s latest service offerings, plus the opportunity to connect with top influencers and industry leaders at the forefront of digital transformation.

Save the date—February 24, 3:20 p.m., DECC Centre Stage. The creator economy’s future starts here, and Triller is leading the way.

Follow the conversation and stay updated at #TrillerAtWebSummit.

About Triller Group Inc.

NASDAQ: ILLR. Triller Group is a US-based company that operates two main businesses: the newly merged US- based social media operations (Triller Corp.), and the legacy operations of the Company in Hong Kong (“AGBA”).

Triller Corp. is a next generation, AI-powered, social media and live-streaming event platform for creators. Pairing music culture with sports, fashion, entertainment, and influencers through a 360-degree view of content and technology, Triller Corp. uses proprietary AI technology to push and track content virally to affiliated and non-affiliated sites and networks, enabling them to reach millions of additional users. Triller Corp. additionally owns Triller Sports, Bare-Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC); Amplify.ai, a leading machine-learning, AI platform; and TrillerTV, a premier global PPV, AVOD, and SVOD streaming service. For more information, visit www.triller.co.

Established in 1993, AGBA is a leading, multi-channel business platform that offers a broad set of financial services and healthcare products to consumers through a tech-led ecosystem, enabling clients to unlock the choices that best suit their needs. The Group is organized into four market- leading businesses: Platform Business, Distribution Business, Healthcare Business, and Fintech Business. For more information, please visit www.agba.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as “may,” “will,” “intend,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company’s goals and strategies; the Company’s future business development; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against us following the consummation of the business combination; expectations regarding our strategies and future financial performance, including its future business plans or objectives, prospective performance and opportunities and competitors, revenues, products, pricing, operating expenses, market trends, liquidity, cash flows and uses of cash, capital expenditures, and our ability to invest in growth initiatives and pursue acquisition opportunities; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in Hong Kong and the international markets the Company plans to serve and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the SEC, the length and severity of the recent coronavirus outbreak, including its impacts across our business and operations. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward–looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.