AHG Utilizes DeepSeek to Advance AI in Healthcare

QINGDAO, China, Feb. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Akso Health Group (NASDAQ: AHG) (hereinafter referred to as “Akso Health,” “the Company,” or “we”) announced today its integration of DeepSeek’s advanced artificial intelligence technology. This initiative aims to further enhance AI-powered medical consultation, optimize healthcare resource allocation, and provide users with more precise and efficient medical services. The utilization of DeepSeek not only represents a significant breakthrough in the field of AI-driven healthcare but also sets a new benchmark for the industry’s intelligent transformation.

As an innovative medical technology company, AHG leverages DeepSeek’s multimodal large-scale models, deep learning frameworks, and big data processing capabilities to upgrade its AI-powered diagnosis system. The upgraded system will integrate patient text descriptions, medical imaging, and laboratory test results, utilizing NLP and deep learning to provide more accurate diagnoses and personalized treatment recommendations. Additionally, DeepSeek’s model training framework helps AHG refine its AI models, enhancing diagnostic accuracy and response speed.

Furthermore, AHG will utilize DeepSeek to develop an AI-powered medical assistant to support doctors in retrieving patient records, analyzing similar cases, and recommending treatment plans, aiming to significantly improve diagnostic efficiency. AHG also incorporates human-centric AI interactions, ensuring a more natural and empathetic user experience, reducing patient anxiety, and optimizing the overall consultation experience.

Ms. Yilin (Linda) Wang , CEO of AHG stated, “The utilization of DeepSeek is a major milestone in AI powered healthcare. By leveraging DeepSeek’s technological expertise, we aim to enhance diagnostic accuracy and deliver superior healthcare services to users worldwide.”

Looking ahead, AHG will continue to explore AI applications in research and development, health management, and telemedicine, driving the healthcare industry toward a smarter and more efficient future.

About Akso Health Group

Akso Health Group (NASDAQ: AHG), formerly known as Xiaobai Maimai Inc., upon exploration of e-commerce platforms, the Company started exploring the healthcare equipment and product trading and related healthcare services business. Currently we specialize in the sales of medical devices in China and in the United States and also conduct certain radiotherapy oncology centers in the U.S. From March 2024, the Company indirectly acquired the equity interests of Tianjin Deyihui Internet Hospital Co., Ltd and Tianjin Deyihui Clinic Co., Ltd. which provides online medical consultations for initial diagnosis, follow-up consultations, and management of chronic diseases.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing,” “targets,” “guidance” and similar statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements that involve factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, but not limited to the following: risks related to our ability to obtain equipment, technology, license and talents at satisfactory terms to grow the medical equipment business and/or to start the planned healthcare business, if at all; risks regarding the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company and the Company’s position in a post-COVID-19 environment; risks related to the Company’s ability to adapt and make the necessary adjustments to compete and operate effectively; risks related to decisions or changes in governmental policies in the healthcare segment; risks related to increased competition and the development of new competing services; the risk that we may be unable to develop or achieve commercial success for our medical and healthcare services in a timely manner, or at all; risks related to regulatory requirements or enforcement in relevant jurisdiction and changes in the structure of the healthcare system or healthcare payment systems; risks related to our ability to successfully integrate and derive benefits from any technologies that we license or acquire; risks related to our projections about our business, results of operations and financial condition; and risks related to the potential market opportunity for our products and services. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this announcement is current as of the date of this announcement, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For more information, please visit http://www.ahgtop.com/en/index.html

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Akso Health Group

Investor Relations

Email: ir@ahgtop.com