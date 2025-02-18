Children’s Development Expert Wang Hongzhe Appointed as Brand Consultant for TutorABC Junior to Ignite Children’s “English Brain”

TAIPEI, Feb. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — TutorABC, a global leader in online language education, proudly announces the appointment of renowned children’s development expert Wang Hongzhe as Brand Consultant and Ambassador for TutorABC Junior. Drawing on decades of trusted expertise, Wang will help refine TutorABC Junior’s scientifically driven, highly effective approach to English instruction—enhancing a platform already endorsed by Oxford and Cambridge Universities and trusted by over 100 million learners across 100 countries. This strategic partnership sets a new industry benchmark and offers parents a reliable seal of quality.



Esteemed children’s development expert Wang Hongzhe becomes Brand Consultant and Ambassador for TutorABC Junior, championing a more scientific and effective way for kids to learn English.

【Activate the “English Brain” for More Effective Learning】

“In my 20 years in education, I’ve repeatedly seen children lose motivation, struggle to find sound study methods, and score well on tests yet fail to communicate in real-world scenarios,” Wang explains. “I encountered these same obstacles as a parent—until I discovered TutorABC Junior, which tackles all these issues through a remarkably holistic approach.”

Wang credits the platform’s AI-powered matching system, which adapts lessons to each child’s interests and current proficiency, igniting genuine engagement. His own son, a basketball fan, was paired with a native-speaking teacher who shares his passion for sports. “That personal connection keeps my son excited and immersed in English,” Wang says.

“Every lesson is guided by inquiry-based learning (Big Question) that aligns with a child’s cognitive development, prompting active thinking and expression. The spiral teaching method provides continuous review to reinforce what’s been learned, and CLIL (Content and Language Integrated Learning) introduces science, culture, and other diverse topics. This blend not only refines language skills but also broadens a child’s overall learning horizon.”

【Premium Quality Teaching and Robust Curriculum as the Foundation】

“As a children’s development expert, I believe high-quality instruction is the foundation of effective learning,” Wang emphasizes. “TutorABC Junior’s teacher training is the most rigorous I’ve encountered: each of its 35,000 global native-speaking educators is fully trained under the Cambridge English Teaching Framework, holds TESOL/TEFL certification, and has more than five years of experience teaching children.”

Beyond that, the platform’s AI-personalized courses, Oxford-based curriculum, alignment with Taiwan’s 108 Curriculum Guidelines, and GEPT exam prep ensure that students not only excel on tests but also gain the confidence to use English in real-life settings.”

【Why TutorABC Junior?】

Four-Teacher Premium Support

An industry-first model featuring a native-speaking teacher, a bilingual teacher, a tutor for post-class reinforcement, and a learning advisor—ensuring comprehensive, personalized guidance.

An industry-first model featuring a native-speaking teacher, a bilingual teacher, a tutor for post-class reinforcement, and a learning advisor—ensuring comprehensive, personalized guidance. Internationally Accredited Instructors

All teachers are fully trained under the Cambridge English Teaching Framework, TESOL/TEFL-certified, and have at least five years of experience using TPR (Total Physical Response) methods.

All teachers are fully trained under the Cambridge English Teaching Framework, TESOL/TEFL-certified, and have at least five years of experience using TPR (Total Physical Response) methods. kidSAFE & COPPA Certified

The only platform in the industry with both kidSAFE and COPPA approvals, guaranteeing online safety, privacy protection, 24/7 flexible scheduling, and a dedicated parent monitoring app.

The only platform in the industry with both kidSAFE and COPPA approvals, guaranteeing online safety, privacy protection, 24/7 flexible scheduling, and a dedicated parent monitoring app. Synchronized British and American Curricula

High-quality UK and US materials help children seamlessly integrate into global education systems, focusing on practical language skills and international perspectives.

High-quality UK and US materials help children seamlessly integrate into global education systems, focusing on practical language skills and international perspectives. Aligned with the 108 Curriculum Guidelines

Covers all key competencies with structured preview and review sessions, boosting classroom confidence and engagement through regularly updated content.

Covers all key competencies with structured preview and review sessions, boosting classroom confidence and engagement through regularly updated content. Noticeable Progress in Just Seven Weeks

Inquiry-based, spiral, and CLIL methodologies drive a 21% average proficiency boost—often propelling students to high school–level English before they finish elementary school.

【Limited-Time Offer: Personalized Consultation with Wang Hongzhe】

Widely celebrated for his pioneering educational philosophy and proven parenting strategies, Wang’s appointment as TutorABC Junior’s Brand Consultant underscores the platform’s capacity to truly “activate the English brain.”

To commemorate this partnership, TutorABC Junior is offering a limited-time promotion: parents who register for a trial lesson before the end of this month will receive a one-on-one evaluation from Wang Hongzhe himself, along with complimentary online English lessons.

This exclusive opportunity provides parents with a clear understanding of their child’s learning needs and the most effective roadmap to English mastery.

>Register Now for a Free One-on-One Trial Lesson and English Proficiency Analysis!

https://www.tutorjr.com/count.asp?code=pCoGE6fB8r