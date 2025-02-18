Clarification on MetaComp Pte Ltd’s Media Releases dated 29 April 2024 and 7 May 2024 Regarding Cryptocurrency Spot ETF Promotion

SINGAPORE, Feb. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — In reference to the announcements titled “MetaComp Announces Strategic Partnership with Harvest Global Investments to Explore Bringing HK-Listed ETFs to Investors in Singapore and Beyond” dated 29 April 2024 and “MetaComp and Bosera Strengthen Collaboration to Promote Bosera Cryptocurrency ETFs Among Global Investors” dated 7 May 2024, we would like to provide further clarifications on some inaccuracies and potentially misleading statements that were made. For the ease of reference, the aforesaid ETFs shall be collectively referred to herein as “Spot Cryptocurrency ETFs“.

In the 29 April 2024 and 7 May 2024 media releases, MetaComp Pte Ltd (MetaComp) had stated that it has established a strategic cooperation with Bosera and Harvest Global Investments for the promotion of the Spot Cryptocurrency ETFs. This is inaccurate because the partnerships with Bosera and Harvest Global Investments are, in fact, with Metaverse Green Exchange Pte Ltd (MVGX), the parent company of MetaComp. MVGX is a holder of a Capital Markets Services licence and a Recognised Market Operator. To clarify, MetaComp’s role in these two partnerships is solely as the digital payment token service provider and technological enabler.

MetaComp wishes to emphasise that it does not offer Spot Cryptocurrency ETFs. Through its online Platform, MetaComp offers investors off-ramping solutions and provides the technological infrastructure to facilitate these services. It is important to note that any page or domain relating to the Spot Cryptocurrency ETFs are operated and managed solely and directly by MVGX and these products are only offered to accredited investors, expert investors or institutional investors.

Note to Editors: Please note that this is a clarification issued by MetaComp Pte. Ltd. to address some inaccuracies in two earlier media releases, namely, “MetaComp Announces Strategic Partnership with Harvest Global Investments to Explore Bringing HK-Listed ETFs to Investors in Singapore and Beyond” dated 29 April 2024 and “MetaComp and Bosera Strengthen Collaboration to Promote Bosera Cryptocurrency ETFs Among Global Investors” dated 7 May 2024. If you have published articles on either of the two media releases, we kindly request that you make a file note on your articles indicating that some information has been corrected or include our clarification alongside the earlier articles to show a subsequent correction. This is to prevent further publication of articles based on any wrong information. Many thanks for your cooperation.

