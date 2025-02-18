CMI Media Group unveils inaugural Media Vitals HCP Global research

LONDON, Feb. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Healthcare agency CMI Media Group, a WPP company (NYSE: WPP), has unveiled its first ever Media Vitals(TM) HCP Global research. The new report provides insights into the media preferences of healthcare professionals (HCPs) on a global scale.

Insights were gathered from MDDOs including General Practitioners, Cardiologists, Pulmonologists, Hematologists, Neurologists, Oncologists, Obstetricians-Gynecologists and Dermatologists. The survey into the communication habits and usage patterns across a diverse range of HCPs was conducted in France, Germany, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom and Canada.

Key insights include:

HCPs are collaborating across the globe. Nearly half (46%) of all HCPs surveyed are actively collaborating with HCPs in other markets weekly.

In-person interactions remain the most common form of patient interaction, but HCPs are increasingly looking to other channels. Globally, almost half (46%) of HCPs meet patients in person, 11% via phone calls, 10% by email, 8% by text message, 16% via interactive video platform / televisits and 10% through an electronic patient portal with written communication. 71% of HCPs globally utilize telehealth weekly.

Two-thirds (59%) of HCPs across all markets are confident that patients have enough information to make informed decisions, leaving 41% concerned that their patients are not sufficiently informed. This demonstrates that media has value in helping HCPs educate patients by providing the key information missing.

HCPs are comfortable with personalized ads which may have an opportunity to catch their eyes. Across all markets, over four fifths are likely to click on an ad seen online (82%), are comfortable with personalized ads (83%) and likely to click on a personalized ad (82%).

“The Media Vitals HCP Global report showcases how brands can optimize and personalize communications with HCPs. It also highlights areas of opportunity and better support needed from pharmaceutical companies,” said Justin Freid, Chief Media & Innovation Officer, CMI Media Group.

CMI Media Group is WPP’s leading healthcare media strategy agency. The agency’s Media Vitals research has been providing detailed guidance on pharma marketing efforts since 2013 and has become the premier research tool for the industry’s leading healthcare marketers.

To request a free copy of the report, healthcare clients can visit this link. CMI Media Group also offers qualified industry professionals a free subscription to its daily briefing The Scoop and other thought leadership by signing up at this link.

