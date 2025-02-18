DZYNE Unveils U.S.-Made Wearable Dronebuster® DTIM Kit: A Handheld, Operator-Driven System for Detecting and Defeating C-sUAS Threats in Any Scenario

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — DZYNE Technologies, a leading innovator in autonomous defense solutions, today unveiled its groundbreaking Dronebuster® Detect, Track, Identify, Mitigate (DTIM) Kit at the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) in the UAE. This compact, lightweight, and portable system kit upgrades the Dronebuster® defeat system by incorporating a wearable detection and identification capability without compromising agility or maneuverability in the field. With over 2,000 units deployed worldwide, DTIM delivers immediate value to existing and future systems for customers across the globe.



As modern conflicts increasingly emphasize the need for Counter-sUAS (C-sUAS) solutions, the U.S. Army has underscored the critical need for a wearable soldier-level system that enhances situational awareness and provides reliable, versatile protection against hostile drones.

The Dronebuster DTIM Kit by DZYNE is the only American-made, electronic attack C-sUAS system available with an optional Position, Navigation, and Timing (PNT) capability to combat GNSS-enabled drones. Designed for tactical flexibility and operational adaptability, the Kit provides everything a soldier needs to detect, track, identify, and mitigate drone threats in real-time in a lightweight (<4kg), easily maneuverable solution.

The Dronebuster DTIM Kit Includes:

(1) Dronebuster® mitigation system to effectively neutralize drones. Two variants are available: the Dronebuster® 4 and Dronebuster® 4-EU, the latter designed to add jamming for the European short range device band. Both variants offer an optional PNT attack capability for advanced mitigation against autonomous drones.

(1) Dronebuster® DTI System provides advanced detection, tracking, and identification capabilities. The system provides a user-friendly interface with an integrated Tactical Assault Kit (TAK) display, a built-in GPS, and support for external accessories like headsets, ensuring seamless operation in the field.

A Comprehensive Solution for Detecting and Defeating sUAS Threats

The Dronebuster® DTIM Kit combines cutting-edge detection, tracking, identification, and mitigation capabilities in a user-friendly, wearable format. Its key features include:

Detection: The DTI antenna system detects drones from up to 7 kilometers away across a broad spectrum (400 MHz to 6 GHz). Unlike competing systems with directional antennas, DTI employs omnidirectional antennas, providing on-the-move solutions for soldiers, with real-time haptic, aural, and visual feedback, ensuring optimal mobility and operational efficiency in the field.

Tracking: With unmatched tracking capabilities, the DTI in collaboration with its interface pinpoints drones’ exact locations using Remote ID and AeroScope. It provides precise bearings through RF direction-finding technology, which eliminates the need for full 360° rotation. Data is seamlessly displayed on a TAK (Tactical Assault Kit) device or the built in LCD, enabling frontline soldiers to make fast, informed decisions during dynamic combat scenarios and accurately deploy mitigation measures., enabling frontline soldiers to make fast, informed decisions during dynamic combat scenarios and accurately deploy mitigation measures.

Identification: Featuring a robust drone library updated quarterly and AI/ML-powered algorithms, the system identifies drones comfortably and intuitively without requiring mode switches, allowing soldiers to remain focused on their mission.

Mitigation: Equipped with the proven Dronebuster mitigation system with over 2000 systems sold throughout the world. This system is the only handheld system with a PNT Attack mode (spoofing) to counter autonomous drones.

The DTIM Kit provides a complete solution to an individual operator to defend themselves against hostile drones. The individual is given the ability to detect and identify drones. It will then provide tracking information to allow the operator to disregard the threat or neutralize it using the Dronebuster.

The Only Handheld, U.S.-Made Solution on the Market

Unlike other bulkier or less effective C-sUAS systems, the Dronebuster® DTIM Kit delivers unmatched performance and reliability across diverse mission sets. This wearable, operator-level system addresses emerging global requirements for C-sUAS, from facility and convoy protection to VIP and personnel security, as well as critical infrastructure defense. It provides unparalleled situational awareness, enabling rapid, informed tactical decisions in dynamic environments.

“Our Dronebuster® DTIM Kit represents a leap forward in C-sUAS technology,” said Matthew McCue, CEO of DZYNE Technologies. “It’s not just a detection system, it’s a full-spectrum solution that empowers operators to neutralize threats in real-time, ensuring battlefield superiority in an era where drones pose an ever-growing risk.”

Dronebuster® is a registered trademark of DZYNE Technologies.

For more information on DZYNES Dronebuster® DTIM Kit or to request a product demo, please contact us at info@dzyne.com

About DZYNE Technologies

DZYNE is a high-growth, leading technology developer and manufacturer of airborne and ground-based autonomous defense solutions purpose-built to meet the modern defense needs of customers around the globe. The company’s solutions encompass the entire autonomous defense lifecycle and include multiple U.S. Government Programs of Record across UAS and C – UAS technologies. DZYNE is proud to support U.S. and allied military and civil defense partners and operations globally. For more information, visit www.dzyne.com