EVIDENT and IDA to Tokenize Revenue-Based Financing Products with Micro Connect

HONG KONG, Feb. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — EVIDENT and IDA Finance Hong Kong Limited (IDA) announce their strategic partnership to tokenize and distribute revenue-based financing (RBF) investment instruments listed and traded on Micro Connect (Macao) Financial Assets Exchange (“MCEX“), the first licensed global RBF exchange connecting global financial markets with the real economy. This unprecedented collaboration will explore the feasibility of seamless connection of asset origination with tokenized issuance, distribution, and stablecoin-based settlement of RBF investments, creating a truly integrated digital value chain.

This streamlined approach is aimed at simplifying access to cash flow-based investment instruments for a diverse investor base in Web3 and private wealth, and drive capital to bridge the financing gap for micro and small businesses. The project heralds a new era in integrated digital market infrastructure for capital markets.

The collaboration is made possible by combining the distinctive expertise of the partners:

EVIDENT contributes its next-generation digital market infrastructure by tokenizing RBF investment instruments. Through advanced asset tokenization on blockchain, EVIDENT digitizes the entire asset lifecycle – from efficient structuring and automated administration to seamless electronic trading, clearing, and settlement – thereby enhancing liquidity, transparency, and operational efficiency in a regulatory-compliant setup.

IDA enriches the ecosystem with its cutting-edge stablecoin infrastructure to bridge between traditional financial systems and tokenized digital asset products. IDA's technology will enable secure and efficient transaction of tokenized RBF investment instruments while providing seamless access for Web3 investors.

This alliance exemplifies the power of strategic synergy – where EVIDENT’s innovative tokenization of RBF investment instruments and IDA’s robust stablecoin infrastructure converge to create a transformative investment ecosystem that was previously untapped by traditional capital markets.

The collaboration marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of RBF, uniting traditional financial rigor in a regulated environment with the agility and inclusivity of digital assets. Together, the partners are poised to redefine market access and liquidity, ultimately driving sustainable growth for businesses and delivering unparalleled investment opportunities to a global audience, setting a new standard for the digital transformation of private capital markets.

About EVIDENT

EVIDENT is a licensed investment platform for alternative assets, dedicated to building next-generation digital market infrastructure to redefine the way private wealth connects with private markets. Harnessing advanced asset tokenization on blockchain, EVIDENT digitizes the entire asset lifecycle from efficient structuring and automated administration to seamless electronic trading of alternatives. The company operates within established regulatory frameworks, building trust and reliability for all participants. EVIDENT is committed to building a future where private markets are as open as public markets, enabling enhanced distribution for asset managers and exceptional access and convenience for investors and intermediaries.

For more information, please visit https://www.evident.capital/ and follow on LinkedIn: EVIDENT and X(Twitter): @EVIDENT_Capital

About IDA Finance Hong Kong Limited (IDA)

IDA is the premier digital asset technology company to spearhead the widespread adoption of blockchain finance and to empower businesses to seamlessly integrate between Web2 and Web3.

IDA will launch a stablecoin product which is designed to drive enhanced connectivity of digital currency for seamless commerce and payments between Hong Kong and global markets, 24/7/365. To maintain the highest level of security and stability, all circulating stablecoins will always be fully backed by at least 100% reserve assets in regulated Hong Kong based authorized institutions.

To maximize the network effect of the stablecoin project for domestic and cross-border usage, IDA is partnering with key industry players to facilitate the minting, redemption and widespread acceptance of stablecoins as a payment and settlement digital currency.

More information can be found at idafi.xyz / LinkedIn / X

Disclaimer

Nothing contained in this article constitutes an offer or solicitation of offer, or an investment advice or recommendation to transact in any investment and should not be construed as such. The information provided in this article is not a substitute for investment advice, risk statements, suitability statements, investor education or similar content, neither should it be used as a basis for making investment decisions. For the avoidance of doubt, this article does not involve advertising and promoting the purchase of or investment in any securities, futures contracts and derivatives, funds, equity, limited partnership, loans, trusts, foreign exchange or digital asset products to residents or enterprises of Mainland China, Macao SAR, Hong Kong SAR, or any other place.