Nozomi Networks Named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for CPS Protection Platforms

Company Recognized for Ability to Execute, and Completeness of Vision

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Nozomi Networks , the leader in OT, IoT and CPS security, today announced it has been named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for CPS Protection Platforms .

According to Gartner, cyber-physical systems (CPS) protection platforms vendors offer products and services that use knowledge of industrial protocols, operational/production network packets or traffic metadata, and physical process asset behavior to discover, categorize, map and protect cyber-physical systems in production or mission-critical environments outside of enterprise IT. Gartner also noted that, “cyber-physical systems protection platforms that discover and protect assets in production or mission-critical environments are emerging as a leading market category.”

“We are honored that Gartner has recognized Nozomi Networks as a Leader in its first Magic Quadrant for CPS protection platforms,” said CEO Edgard Capdevielle. “We believe this recognition demonstrates Nozomi’s capabilities in leveraging AI for asset discovery as well as threat and vulnerability management, and it underscores our longstanding commitment to innovation and partnership with our customers. We are dedicated to empowering organizations with better ways to secure critical infrastructure, mitigating risk and maximizing resilience from the endpoint to the air.”

Since 2013, Nozomi Networks has been a pioneer in OT, IoT and cyber-physical systems security. Our people, partners and fully integrated, AI-powered CPS protection platform deliver unmatched visibility, proactive threat detection, and real-time insights.

With the Nozomi Networks Platform , CISOs and their security teams benefit from:

Unparalleled asset discovery and inventory across wired, wireless, endpoint and ICS endpoint attack surfaces

Sophisticated, actionable vulnerability management

Fast and accurate anomaly and threat detection and management

A comprehensive view of CPS cyber risk and risk mitigation strategies from the asset to the enterprise

AI-powered prioritizations and remediation recommendations

The platform excels at delivering operational resilience, risk management and regulatory compliance outcomes to customers across a wide array of OT and IoT verticals and use cases.

Nozomi Networks helps customers in six continents around the world manage risk and maximize resilience at every stage of their digital journey. In addition to being recognized as a Leader in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant, Nozomi Networks is rated 4.9 based on 126 reviews as of 14 February 2025 in Gartner Peer Insight Reviews for OT Security.

According to the OT Cybersecurity Manager of IT Security and Risk Management for an energy and utility company , “The solutions provided by Nozomi proved to be the best choice possible to protect and monitor our industrial sites. Through its installation in our plants, we are obtaining a complete overview of the industrial assets and are able to find out in real time threats, vulnerabilities and any kind of noncompliance – being able to control that any control and maintenance activity is properly traced, be that performed locally or remotely.”

And the Cyber Security Engineer of IT Security and Risk Management for a real estate company said, “Nozomi is a powerful and flexible tool that offers significant value to organizations looking to enhance their security posture. They have excellent support, high customizability, and strong incident management capabilities. It is without a doubt well-suited for any organization with complex and evolving security needs.”

About Nozomi Networks

Nozomi Networks protects the world’s critical infrastructure from cyber threats. Our platform uniquely combines network and endpoint visibility, threat detection, and AI-powered analysis for faster, more effective incident response. Customers rely on us to minimize risk and complexity while maximizing operational resilience. www.nozominetworks.com

