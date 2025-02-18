Spirox Establishes the Asia-Pacific’s First Power Semiconductor Dynamic Reliability Verification Laboratory

HSINCHU, Feb. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Spirox Corporation (TWSE: 3055), a professional semiconductor equipment provider announced its plan to build the first power semiconductor dynamic reliability verification laboratory in the Asia-Pacific region. This strategic initiative, undertaken in collaboration with its distribution partner, SET GmbH (now part of NI), is designed to address the escalating demand for automotive-grade verification of power semiconductor chips. The laboratory aims to provide local semiconductor manufacturers with convenient and efficient verification services, accelerating their research, development, and production processes.



Spirox Establishes the First Power Semiconductor Dynamic Reliability Verification Laboratory in APAC in collaboration with SET GmbH (now part of NI). (Left Joseph Soo, NI Vice President of APAC; Right Paul Yang, CEO of Spirox)

Driven by electric vehicle and renewable energy applications, the power semiconductor market is experiencing rapid growth. Compared to traditional IGBT silicon chips, SiC offers higher efficiency and lower energy consumption under high-temperature and high-voltage conditions. While silicon chips remain dominant in the semiconductor industry, a growing number of high-performance products are shifting towards wide-bandgap materials like compound semiconductors as the foundation for chip design architectures. According to EETimes Asia, the automotive electronics market for SiC power devices is projected to reach nearly 4 billion USD by 2026.

As power semiconductor materials advance, new standards for automotive electronics verification are emerging. ECPE AQG 324 has become a critical certification for entering the automotive electronics market. Spirox responses to this market demand by establishing the first power semiconductor dynamic reliability verification laboratory in the Asia-Pacific region, located in Hsinchu, Taiwan region. Utilizing equipment from SET GmbH (now part of NI), the lab will provide crucial verification services, helping clients capitalize on market opportunities with faster product development cycles, further enhance their competitiveness in the automotive electronics market.

Paul Yang, CEO of Spirox, highlights the immense potential of the power semiconductor market, emphasizing that the Asia-Pacific region is poised to experience demand far exceeding other regions. Building on its extensive semiconductor testing knowledge, Spirox’s new Power Semiconductor Dynamic Reliability Verification Laboratory will provide essential SiC automotive module verification services during product development. Focusing on DGS/Dynamic HTGB, Dynamic H3TRB/DRB, and IOL and Power Cycling systems, Spirox, a key NI distribution partner for semiconductor testing, will deliver tailored verification and comprehensive equipment solutions, ensuring timely, professional, and reliable after-sales service.

“We are committed to providing flexible testing solutions that enable our customers to manufacture products compliant with stringent safety standards” said Joseph Soo, NI Vice President of APAC. “This continued partnership with Spirox will facilitate accelerated product development timelines for their regional clientele.” Spirox’s established customer base in Taiwan region and Mainland China, along with the professional engineering team, will contribute significantly to the advancement of power semiconductor technology in the Asia-Pacific region.

About Spirox

Spirox Corporation (TWSE: 3055) is a professional semiconductor equipment provider in the Great China. Partnered with worldwide leading suppliers, Spirox provides various integrated solutions to fulfill customer needs in testing, packaging, and inspection in semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987, Spirox is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan region, with additional branches in Shanghai, Suzhou, and Shenzhen. For more information, please visit www.spirox.com.