Tencent Cloud Brings Flagship Cloud Day to Indonesia to Showcase Local Enterprises’ Transformation with Cloud, AI and Media Technologies

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Feb. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Tencent Cloud, the cloud arm of the global tech company Tencent, hosted its first-ever Tencent Cloud Day in Indonesia, highlighting the transformative impact of its cloud, AI, media, and fintech solutions through success stories with local enterprises and partners.

The inaugural flagship event welcomed close to 500 guests. Joined by subject matter experts from senior leadership across Tencent Cloud’s key industry partners such as GoTo, Telkomsel, Allo Bank, Bank DKI, DANA, Ruangguru, Everywhere.id, and more; the event spotlighted insightful discussions on the impact of AI, fintech, media services, and gaming solutions in Indonesia.

Tencent Cloud reinforced its commitment to supporting local enterprises and expanding cloud capacity by announcing the development plan of its third data center in the country. The new infrastructure service will complement its existing data centers, joining Tencent Cloud’s global network of over 50 availability zones spanning 21 regions, including Indonesia.

Dowson Tong, Senior Executive Vice President of Tencent and CEO of Cloud and Smart Industries Group (CSIG) highlighted, “Tencent Cloud remains dedicated to empowering local enterprises to drive innovation, enhance competitiveness, and achieve business goals with cutting-edge cloud, AI and media solutions. Our decision to develop a third data center in Indonesia is driven by its dynamic economy and digitally savvy population, positioning the country as a future-ready hub for business and innovation.”

Strengthening Indonesia’s Digital Economy across Key Sectors

Today, Indonesia’s financial services sector is at the forefront of digital transformation, leveraging technology to enhance financial inclusion and cross-border interoperability, while addressing challenges with legacy systems and transaction security.

The growth of Indonesia’s digital ecosystem is reflective of Tencent Cloud’s continued development in the market, underscoring its expertise in supporting enterprise digital transformation for its partner network across financial services, digital media and entertainment, as well as telecommunications and service sectors.

As a pioneer in the superapp space, GoTo has set an industry benchmark for digital ecosystems in Indonesia. Speaking at the event’s fireside chat on empowering Indonesia’s digital economy, GoTo CEO Patrick Walujo emphasized the company’s vision for a collaborative digital landscape, and mentioned that, “Building a synergetic digital ecosystem requires strong partnerships and innovation. Our collaboration with Tencent Cloud enables us to harness cutting-edge cloud technologies to drive operation efficiency, enhance user experience, and create new opportunities for businesses across Indonesia.”

Beyond superapps, Tencent Cloud Day Indonesia also marked new collaborations with Mega Buana Teknologi and Noctua, while reestablishing its legacy partnerships with local partner networks.

For instance, Bank Neo Commerce leverages Tencent Cloud’s distributed SQL database to securely manage customer data and scale operations, handling over 5 million transactions daily. Telkomsel also utilizes Tencent Cloud’s SuperApp-as-a-Service and AI-powered palm verification for seamless e-commerce and secure transactions. In entertainment, Everywhere.ID integrates Tencent’s Real-Time Communication and AI tools for an enhanced live streaming experience.

Supporting the International Growth Aspirations of Indonesian Enterprises

Indonesian businesses have grown to become active contributors to Tencent Cloud’s global partner ecosystem, which now has over 11,000 partners offering more than 400 solutions across 30 industries globally. Tencent Cloud continues to recruit local and regional partners to support our growing international business, particularly across the media, entertainment, and live-streaming sectors.

Tencent Cloud is also well-positioned to facilitate the expansion of Indonesian companies and capture cross-border business opportunities in China. Having supported similar expansions for Fortune 500 companies like Mercedes-Benz and Sanofi, the Chinese consumer market is a diverse and compelling proposition for Indonesian businesses with international aspirations.

About Tencent Cloud

Tencent Cloud, one of the world’s leading cloud companies, is committed to creating innovative solutions to resolve real-world issues and enabling digital transformation for smart industries. Through our extensive global infrastructure, Tencent Cloud provides businesses across the globe with stable and secure industry-leading cloud products and services, leveraging technological advancements such as cloud computing, Big Data analytics, AI, IoT and network security. It is our constant mission to meet the needs of industries across the board, including the fields of gaming, media and entertainment, finance, healthcare, property, retail, travel, and transportation.