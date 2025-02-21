Team Jade Brings Iconic Film and Game Franchise Campaign Black Hawk Down to Delta Force

Free to Play Co-Op Campaign Now Available on PC

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Prepare to lead your squad through the perils of Mogadishu as Team Jade today has released their highly anticipated PvE co-op campaign, Black Hawk Down for first-person tactical shooter Delta Force. Following a successful multiplayer Open Beta launch, Team Jade is excited to bring a new campaign inspired by the classic movie and game.

Check out the official Black Hawk Down Campaign Launch Trailer Here

“Team Jade is excited to share the Black Hawk Down Campaign with players,” said Shadow Guo, Game Director of Delta Force. “We’ve been looking forward to the campaign’s release and are excited for fans and new players alike to explore scenes inspired by the iconic film and game franchise.”

Powered by Unreal Engine 5, Black Hawk Down delivers breathtaking visuals, immersing players in Mogadishu like never before. With an unparalleled level of detail and a diverse range of missions unfolding over seven chapters, every corner of the city tells a story, and every encounter feels visceral and real. Players will lead a co-op squad of four soldiers, each as a distinct class with a personalized loadout, working together as a team reliving the crucial moments of survival under enemy fire, and embracing the unshakable conviction that “No one gets left behind.”

The Black Hawk Down Co-op Campaign faithfully reboots the iconic 2001 film and pays tribute to the 2003 game Delta Force: Black Hawk Down. From the streets of Mogadishu to the wreckage of military vehicles, every detail is carefully recreated, transporting players back to a battlefield where courage and sacrifice reign.

Black Hawk Down is available now on PC and is free for all players. For more information about Delta Force visit our official website and YouTube channel, with additional updates found on X, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

About Delta Force

Delta Force is the free-to-play tactical shooter that is the next installment of the beloved Delta Force series, which features large-scale multiplayer modes, as well as an action-packed co-op campaign, a deep weapons arsenal for customization, and more. Delta Force PC Open Beta launched on December 5th and players can join the fray by getting the game for free via its website, Steam and Epic Games Store pages. Delta Force is also available for pre-order on the App Store for iOS players and pre-register on the Play Store for Android players.

About Team Jade

Team Jade is a notable branch of TiMi Studio Group renowned for Call of Duty: Mobile and Assault Fire, the latter being the most popular Chinese shooter game on PC for the past decade. With a roster of hundreds of industry veterans, the team has garnered multiple prestigious accolades, including BAFTA and TGA awards.