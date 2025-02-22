Lao Brewery Company Steps Up Sustainability with Biomass Energy

Lao Brewery Company (LBC) is advancing its sustainability efforts with new green energy initiatives, reinforcing its commitment to the environment.

As part of Carlsberg Group’s “Together Towards ZERO and Beyond” program, LBC is stepping up efforts to cut its carbon footprint and support Laos’ sustainability goals.

LBC is making a major shift by partnering with VN Green Energy Company to open Laos’ first biomass energy factory. Starting February 2025, this factory will supply LBC’s Vientiane brewery with steam energy from biomass waste, replacing fossil fuels and covering over 80 percent of the plant’s energy needs.

This transition will significantly reduce carbon emissions at the Vientiane Brewery, helping LBC reach net zero five years earlier than planned. It also contributes to Carlsberg’s goal of net-zero emissions across all breweries by 2030. LBC is also exploring renewable energy options for its Pepsi plant in Vientiane and brewery in Pakse.

“Sustainability is at the heart of our business, and we are proud to take this major step towards reducing our carbon footprint in Laos,” said Henrik Juel Andersen, Managing Director of LBC.

“By implementing biomass energy and continuing to explore further renewable energy solutions, we hope to lead by example—not only in Laos but across the region.”

The announcement coincides with a three-day visit to Laos by Carlsberg Group CEO Jacob Aarup-Andersen, emphasizing the company’s global sustainability commitment.

“Carlsberg’s ‘Together Towards ZERO and Beyond’ program is about taking concrete action to reduce emissions and drive sustainability in all our markets.

LBC’s transition to biomass energy and ongoing exploration of broader renewable energy sources is a great example of how our breweries can play a pivotal role in building a more sustainable future,” said Aarup-Andersen.

Beyond renewable energy, LBC leads in sustainability through initiatives like the Sustainable Rice Farming Project. This program promotes organic farming, supports local farmers with technology, and trains them in regenerative agriculture for a fully sustainable rice farming system.

LBC has also improved water conservation, packaging sustainability, and waste reduction. Since 2018, its Zero Packaging Waste program has achieved a 97 percent collection rate for empty 640ml Beerlao bottles, reusing each bottle up to 14 times before recycling.

LBC’s sustainability efforts extend beyond its business. As Laos’ largest taxpayer, contributing over LAK 5.1 trillion (USD 239 million) in taxes in 2024, LBC plays a key role in national development. It also invests in social initiatives, including education, healthcare, and disaster relief.

During his visit, Aarup-Andersen and Andersen will meet with Lao government officials to discuss LBC’s role in the country’s green transition and strengthening public-private partnerships for sustainable growth.

“We are not just brewing beer; we are brewing a better future for Laos and beyond,” added Andersen. “Our ambition is to set the standard for sustainable brewing in the region, proving that economic growth and environmental responsibility can go hand in hand.”