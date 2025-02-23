HTX Global Advisor Justin Sun Advocates Crypto Security Collaboration

SINGAPORE, Feb. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — In the wake of the recent $1.5 billion hack affecting a major cryptocurrency exchange, HTX hosted a live discussion on X and its Global Advisor Justin Sun addressed the growing security concerns in the cryptocurrency industry. The discussion, titled “Together Against Industry Crisis, Is There a Best Solution for the Security of the Crypto Industry?” featured insights from leading security firms SlowMist and GoPlus Security, as well as prominent KOLs.

Security: A Top Priority for HTX

Sun stressed that security is a “top priority”, demanding constant vigilance and learning. He illustrated how hacker tactics have evolved, from early hot wallet attacks to more sophisticated multi-signature wallet breaches, and declared that exchanges must continuously enhance their security protocol.

Sun emphasized that security is like personal health management, requiring internal efforts and a proactive approach. HTX has implemented multi-device login, remote login alerts, abnormal transfer alerts, and other security features, and has publicly disclosed Merkle Tree Proof of Reserve (PoR) for 28 consecutive months, maintaining reserve ratios exceeding 100%.

Sun’s Influence on Security Practices Across the Crypto Landscape

Sun’s commitment to security extends to his vision for HTX and his influential role in shaping security practices across the broader crypto landscape. He believes that the principle of security is considered fundamental to every business and product. He cited the early implementation of native multi-signature functionality in TRON as a successful example of proactive security design, demonstrating his commitment to building security into the foundation of his projects. He also highlighted the recent launch of USDD 2.0, emphasizing the deep understanding of stablecoin security risks that informed its development. “Just as exchanges should strengthen security mechanisms from the source in system design and operation, to maximize the prevention of security incidents,” Sun stated.

Sun also revealed that HTX collaborates with numerous white hat teams to conduct continuous penetration testing, security drills, and vulnerability mining. The platform actively monitors global cryptocurrency security incidents and studies hacker attack principles and methods for effective prevention.

Addressing the Situation and Industry Cooperation

Regarding the controversy surrounding CZ’s suggestion for the affected exchange to suspend withdrawals, Sun acknowledged the validity of the advice from an exchange perspective. He explained that the initial hours after a security breach are crucial for investigating the issue and ensuring safety. While suspending withdrawals is necessary to eliminate risks, the suspension period should be minimized to reduce user impact.

Sun called for closer cooperation between exchanges, security agencies, and the community to jointly address hacker threats, promote technological sharing, security innovation, and information exchange, and promote the healthy and sustainable development of the industry.

HTX’s Commitment to User Safety

HTX demonstrates its commitment to security through a proactive and continuously improving approach. The platform’s multi-faceted security strategy encompasses collaboration with leading security experts, rigorous ongoing monitoring, robust internal protocols, and a focus on enhancing multi-signature support, security alerts, and mitigating emerging threats such as hashtag scams. This comprehensive strategy reflects HTX’s dedication to safeguarding user assets and fostering a secure and reliable trading environment. This commitment was further emphasized by the specific security protocol requirements shared by Justin Sun at the February 21st Meetup in Hong Kong.

