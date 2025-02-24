Captiva Verde Welcomes Elder Sir Dr. Joe Michael to Matnaggewinu Development Corp (MDC) Advisory Board

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA – Newsfile Corp. – 24 February 2025 – Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. (CSE: PWR) (OTC Pink: CPIVF) (“Captiva Verde”) a public company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the trading symboland further listed in the US OTC Market under the symbolis proud to announce that, a highly respected leader within the Mi’kmaw Nation and Indigenous communities across Canada, has joined the

Elder Joe Michael, also known as “Dr. Joe Mike” brings decades of leadership, cultural wisdom, and advocacy for Indigenous communities, which will be invaluable to MDC’s mission of fostering Indigenous-led economic development and community empowerment.

Elder Joe Michael was awarded an Honorary Doctor of Humanities from Acadia University in 2019 in recognition of his lifelong dedication to community service, cultural preservation, and leadership. He was notably the first Mi’kmaw member of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), where he served for 25 years. Throughout his distinguished career, he bridged traditional Mi’kmaw knowledge with contemporary policing practices, leading to the development of the RCMP’s Aboriginal Community Policing model, which remains an integral part of cadet training at the RCMP Depot in Regina. As Detachment Commander, he also held the esteemed role of the RCMP’s Pipe Carrier, performing sacred ceremonies and fostering cross-cultural understanding.

Most recently, Elder Joe was appointed to the Mi’kmaq Grand Council, the traditional governing body representing Mi’kmaw people, where he serves as a Captain (Keptin). His work on the council focuses on strengthening community connections, preserving Mi’kmaw history, and advocating for the well-being of Indigenous people in the region. His recent knighthood from the Order of St. George, where he was honored with the title “Chevalier Joe Michael,” further underscores his lifelong commitment to “faith, service, and honor.”

“Having Elder, Sir Joe Michael join the MDC Advisory Board is both an honor and a significant milestone for us,” said Jeff Ciachurski. “His extensive leadership experience, profound cultural insights, and deep connection to the Mi’kmaq Nation will guide MDC as we continue to develop initiatives that honor Indigenous traditions while advancing meaningful economic reconciliation and creating equitable opportunities for Indigenous communities.”

Elder Joe’s appointment reinforces MDC’s commitment to culturally grounded leadership and highlights Captiva Verde’s dedication to supporting Indigenous-led development projects through meaningful collaboration and community engagement.

“Joining the MDC Advisory Board is a generational opportunity to accelerate a new future where First Nations communities and businesses are equitably participating in Canada’s open trading economy, including new sectors like aviation and military equipment,” said Elder Sir Joe Michael. “I am proud to support a Mi’kmaq company that is breaking new ground and creating meaningful opportunities for our people.”

About Matnaggewinu Development Corp (MDC):

MDC is an Indigenous-owned organization focused on creating sustainable economic opportunities for Mi’kmaw communities through strategic partnerships and community-driven initiatives. Matnaggewinu is 49% owned by Captiva Verde.

About Captiva Verde:

Captiva Verde is dedicated to supporting innovative, community-based projects that drive sustainability, economic development, and cultural preservation across Canada. Matnaggewinu (MDC) is 49% owned by Captiva Verde.

