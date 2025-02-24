China Auto Valley • Wuhan-made Auto Brands Gather at Global Launch Event

WUHAN, China, Feb. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A report from Changjiang Daily.

VOYAH Ultra-Fast Charging Station Tops Global Speed Rankings

On February 23, the Chinese Auto Valley • Press Conference on the Global Launch of Wuhan-Made Auto Brands was held at Dongfeng Motor Global Innovation Center. Brands including Voyah, Dongfeng Honda, Dongfeng M-Hero, Lotus Cars, Dongfeng eπ, Dongfeng Aeolus, and Dongfeng Nammi formed a brand cluster to make their first collective appearance to showcase the innovation capabilities of Wuhan-made vehicles in the era of automotive intelligence.



Dongfeng Motor Global Innovation Center

Auto Valley to launch 1 to 2 new models quarterly over next three years

At the press conference, leader of the Wuhan Economic & Technological Development Zone announced that China’s Auto Valley has established a comprehensive vehicle matrix spanning mainstream, premium, and luxury segments. Over the next three years, the region will release 1 to 2 new models per quarter, including PHEV, EREV, BEV, and hydrogen-powered vehicles, covering price ranges from 50,000 yuan to 1 million yuan.

Voyah will “go all-in on intelligent technology” in 2024, becoming China’s first automaker to equip its full lineup (SUVs, MPVs, sedans) with Huawei’s Qiankun intelligent driving system and Harmony cockpit operating system, aiming to hit its annual sales target of 200,000 units. To address range anxiety, Voyah has developed the world’s first megawatt-level ultra-fast charging station, “Voyah VP1000,” achieving a 1.7 km range per second of charging (15-minute charge for 515 km range)—the world’s fastest charging speed.

The Dongfeng Honda S7, Wuhan’s first locally built premium electric SUV, will make its fully electric debut in early March 2024.

By late February, Lotus will roll out urban NOA (Navigation on Autopilot) in 16 Chinese cities, solidifying its status as the only million-RMB luxury sports brand globally to implement mapless NOA technology.

In H1 2025, Dongfeng M-Hero will launch the M-Hero 917 Extended Edition (high-end customization), while in H2 2025, a new intelligent electric off-roader co-developed with Huawei’s full-stack tech will debut. Previously, M-Hero has collaborated with luxury brand Lorinser to create a M-Hero M800 Stellar Armored Vehicle. It has also collaborated with the movie Operation Leviathan to debut China’s first movie co-branded vehicle M-Hero 917 Dragon Armor Edition. These models have built M-Hero’s current lineup spanning from 600,000 to 1,000,000 yuan.

Dongfeng has unified management of three brands: Dongfeng Aeolus, Dongfeng eπ, and Dongfeng Nammi. Over the next three years, they will launch 30 new models, including Nammi 06. There will also be upcoming debut of 2025 refreshes of eπ007 and eπ008, as well as a new Aeolus PHEV.

Voyah to achieve near-full coverage in European markets by next year

This year, Dongfeng’s brands are fully committed to expanding their global presence.

Voyah has consistently pursued a “premium globalization strategy”. Li Boxiao, Deputy General Manager of Voyah’s Sales and Service Company, revealed that by 2026, Voyah will achieve near-complete coverage across European countries, complete strategic deployments in Central Asia, the Middle East, as well as Central and South America. It will also enter right-hand drive markets. “By 2030, cumulative overseas sales will exceed 500,000 units,” he stated.

Rooted in Wuhan, Dongfeng M-Hero is expanding nationwide and globally. Tao Haiying, Brand Operations Director of Dongfeng M-Hero Technology, highlighted that the brand has successfully entered high-end markets such as Switzerland, the UAE, and Qatar, offering “custom-tailored” products and services for global consumers.

“2025 marks Lotus’ ‘Year of Brand’,” said Qiao Xinyu, Vice President of the brand’s marketing section. The automaker will leverage iconic milestones including the 40th anniversary of Ayrton Senna’s championship, the 50th anniversary of the Esprit model, and the 75th anniversary of Lotus’ first F1 victory, to amplify its brand appeal.

This year, Wuhan Economic & Technological Development Zone will kick off the “Auto Valley Made • Global Journey,” a 2025 automotive roadshow series to boost consumption. Featuring three themes Jingchu Tour, China Tour, and Global Tour, the campaign will host 18 tour events. Auto brands under Dongfeng, including Voyah, M-Hero, eπ, and Honda, will embark from Wuhan on tours nationwide and worldwide.

Double subsidies for Dongfeng vehicle purchases in 2025

During the event, it was announced that an auto purchase voucher program will continue to be issued this year, with subsidies doubled for consumers.

From January 1 to December 31, 2025, consumers purchasing eligible models, including both new energy vehicles (NEVs) and fuel-powered vehicles, under the brands VOYAH, Dongfeng M-Hero, Dongfeng eπ, Dongfeng Aeolus, Dongfeng Honda, and Lotus, within Hubei Province will enjoy doubled subsidies, namely the tiered incentives increase from 2024’s original amounts of 1,000/2,000/4,000 yuan to 2,000/4,000/6,000 yuan. Additionally, auto purchase vouchers can be stacked with national, provincial, and municipal consumption-boosting policies for maximum benefits.