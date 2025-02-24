Fully Backed Within 72 hours: Bybit Maintains 1:1 Customer Assets Ratio in Latest Proof of Reserves Audited Report by Hacken

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Bybit , the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has completed a fresh round of audit on Feb. 23, 2025 conducted by leading cybersecurity firm Hacken . The independent third-party report is published after Bybit restored reserves levels to a 1:1 ratio for in-scope digital assets within 72 hours following a major incident on Friday, Feb. 21.

A full audit of all relevant wallets containing 40 asset types, by way of proof of liabilities and ownership, verified that Bybit possesses sufficient reserves to cover user assets 1:1 across the board. Key assets including BTC, ETH, SOL, USDT and USDC exceed 100% collateral ratios on Bybit. Held to high standards of transparency and prudence, Bybit reaffirms its commitment to fiscal vigilance and customer protection under all circumstances.

“Bybit fully backs all customer assets entrusted to our platform, maintaining a dynamic ratio of over 1:1,” said Ben Zhou, Co-founder and CEO of Bybit. “We are fortunate to have all-weather friends in a cut-throat industry—our peers and even competitors stood with us during challenging times, and our customers deserve the same level of commitment,” he added.

Key Highlights of Bybit’s 19th PoR Audit:

Comprehensive Audit Process : Hacken conducted an extensive audit of Bybit’s liabilities, utilizing the Merkle tree to verify the integrity of the assets reported.

: Hacken conducted an extensive audit of Bybit’s liabilities, utilizing the Merkle tree to verify the integrity of the assets reported. User Address Verification : Hacken obtained information from Bybit management regarding all public key addresses holding in-scope assets and verified expected blockchain transactions to confirm control and ownership.

: Hacken obtained information from Bybit management regarding all public key addresses holding in-scope assets and verified expected blockchain transactions to confirm control and ownership. Rigorous Validation Procedures: The validation process included a thorough review using the official Merkle proof validation methods, ensuring the accuracy of the reported liabilities.

“Bybit’s focus on transparency through regular Proof of Reserves audits and independent assessments sets a strong standard within the industry. We appreciate being part of this important initiative during this critical period,” said Yevheniia Broshevan, Co-Founder & CBDO at Hacken.

As of Feb. 24, Bybit fully closed the ETH gap of client assets within 72 hours. This was achieved through strategic partnerships with firms like Galaxy Digital, FalconX, and Wintermute, along with support from Bitget, MEXC and DWF Labs, who helped Bybit replenish the reserves in record time. The rapid execution of these funding strategies underscores Bybit’s robust industry relationships and its capability to maintain platform stability during challenging times, reflecting the industry’s shared vision of a new era of reliable financial system.

By prioritizing independent verification and comprehensive audits, Bybit reinforces its commitment to user trust and transparency. The exchange regularly reviews best practices, emergency responses, and security infrastructure to meet the rising challenges and demands in the digital asset industry.

Bybit’s Proof of Reserves: https://www.bybit.com/app/user/audit-report

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk / #ProofofReserves / #PoR

About Bybit

Bybit is the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 60 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com

For updates, please follow: Bybit’s Communities and Social Media