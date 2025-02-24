Jiu Zhang Holding Releases First Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance Report: Led by “Technological Innovation + Green Development”

SHANGHAI, Feb. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Jiu Zhang Holding Limited (“Jiu Zhang Holding” or the “Company”), a leading company specializing in global online audio marketing services, released its first annual “Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) Report”(“Report”), marking an important step in practicing its commitment to sustainable development. The Report demonstrates Jiu Zhang Holding‘ practical path and achievements in environmental protection, social responsibility and corporate governance, and is fully in line with the company’s ESG strategy of “Taking the right path and the broad path”.

For decades, Jiu Zhang Holding has always adhered to the corporate mission of “creating a full-scene digital marketing decision-making platform”, upheld the corporate vision of “driving industry with technology, empowering marketing with intelligence”, guided by the values of “honesty and integrity, cooperation and innovation, customer first and embracing change”, implemented the concept of sustainable development in the whole chain of its operation and management, and strives to build an ESG system with the characteristics of Jiu Zhang, this report presents the important milestones in its sustainable development journey.

Practicing green development and contributing to the dual-carbon goal

Jiu Zhang Holding applies the concept of green development to all aspects of the company’s operations, strictly abides by the international environmental protection legal system such as “International Environmental Law” and “International Environmental Protection Convention”, formulates the company’s “Environmental Protection Responsibility System and Program”, sets clear environmental goals, and organize employees to carry out a series of environmental protection activities in office and life.

Help reduce carbon and consumption, advocate all staff to save electricity, develop the habit of green and low-carbon production methods; call on employees to reduce business trip, hold online teleconferences, and encourage environmentally friendly office commuting; implement paperless office, adopt Office Automation System for the management of digital electronic invoices, bills and other electronic documents to reduce paper consumption and express delivery; all departments comply with management duties, and have never been any major environmental violations and penalties…Jiu Zhang Holding has made great efforts and achieved remarkable results in practicing green operation and development.

Innovative research and development take the lead, explore barrier-free construction

Jiu Zhang Holding has been deeply engaged in the digital marketing industry for 17 years. With its experience and resource advantages in the field of big data and artificial intelligence, it has taken the lead in using “AI Digital Marketing Algorithm Model” in the field of advertising marketing. Its core product “iVoice Digital Audio Intelligent Marketing Decision-making Platform” has developed into the largest digital audio advertising platform in China. The company invests tens of millions of RMB in research and development every year, with over 80% of research and development staff, and assist employees’ career development, invests more than 500,000 RMB and total over 400 hours for employee training.

Jiu Zhang Holding is a member of China Software Industry Association and Shanghai Artificial Intelligence Industry Association. Ms. Yang Xuying, the Founder & CEO, as the vice president and review expert of Shanghai Advertising Association, led the team to actively participate in the formulation of a number of industry standards such as “Digital Audio Advertising Content Technical Specification”, which has helped the industry to standardize and develop in a healthy and orderly manner.

The company joins hands with Shanghai University and other renowned universities to explore research, solutions, forum activities and other barrier-free information dissemination for the vulnerable groups of the visually impaired and hearing impaired, and promotes the integration of industry-academia-research with the construction of barrier-free environment.

Based on the industry leader, benefits to stakeholders

Jiu Zhang Holding attaches great importance to product development and quality assurance, and is firmly committed to providing users with comprehensive information and data security and privacy protection. Through ISO 9001, ISO 56005, GB/T 29490 and other system certifications, more than one hundred software copyrights and technical invention patents have been authorized by the end of 2024, and dozens of other intellectual property rights in the stage of substantive review, laying a solid foundation for continued leadership in the field of online audio marketing services.

The Company has always taken into account the needs of shareholders such as shareholders, customers, employees, universities and the public, adhered to compliant operations, maintained good business performance and continuously optimized the governance structure, proactively participated in the ranks of green, low-carbon and sustainable business models, actively participated in domestic and international information technology industry exchange activities, and sustainable development research institutions related training, to enhancement of corporate ESG management, respond to the market’s expectations for the high-quality development of Jiu Zhang Holding.

Accelerating the transformation and upgrading of “digitalization and intelligence”, with wisdom and green as the core driving forces of change, Jiu Zhang Holding focuses on several major dimensions: technology for good on the ground, abide by the compliance and steady operation, high-quality products and services to lead, people-oriented integration and symbiosis, barrier-free construction for win-win cooperation. After more than ten years of unremitting persistence and practice, Jiu Zhang Holding continues to build new quality productivity. In the future, Jiu Zhang Holding will continue to create greater value for the industry through “technological innovation + green development”, work hand in hand with partners to jointly promote the construction of an open, collaborative, and win-win green low-carbon economic ecology.