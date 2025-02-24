25 C
Monday, February 24, 2025
NYSE CONTENT ADVISORY: PRE-MARKET UPDATE FOR FEBRUARY 24TH

By Advertorial Desk

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is proud to offer a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today’s NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

 

Trinity Chavez delivers the pre-market update on February 24th

  • Home Depot (NYSE: HD) & Lowe’s (NYSE: LOW) to report earnings this week
  • Nvidia to report earnings on Wednesday
  • Investors anticipate a new week of key economic and inflation data

Watch NYSE TV Live every weekday 9:00-10:00am ET 

Video – https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/2626180/NYSE_Feb_24_Market_Update.mp4

