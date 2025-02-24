TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — In today’s era of rapid technological advancement, the deep integration of artificial intelligence and the medical field is bringing unprecedented hope to human health. Among these advancements, targeted therapy, a cornerstone of precision medicine, is gradually reshaping the treatment landscape for cancer and other major diseases with its unique advantages. Visionary Holdings (Nasdaq Stock Code: GV), a globally influential multinational corporation, stands at the forefront of this medical revolution, leading targeted therapy to new heights.

Targeted therapy, an innovative treatment based on molecular biology, precisely targets diseased cells while sparing healthy ones, significantly improving treatment efficacy and reducing the side effects associated with traditional radiotherapy and chemotherapy. Drugs like Erlotinib for EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer and Herceptin for HER2-positive breast cancer have markedly improved patient survival rates. With the progress of precision medicine, targeted therapy is not only excelling in cancer treatment but is also expanding into areas such as neurodegenerative diseases and autoimmune disorders. According to McKinsey Global Institute, the global biopharmaceutical market is projected to exceed $1.5 trillion by 2030, with the precision medicine sector expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 10%, indicating a highly promising future for targeted therapy.

Visionary Holdings has keenly recognized the immense potential of the biopharmaceutical field and has actively invested in cutting-edge areas such as tumor-targeted therapy, gene sequencing, AI-assisted drug development, and liquid biopsy. The company is focused on advancing next-generation immunotherapies, gene editing, and precision oncology, enhancing biomarker detection and liquid biopsy technologies, and leveraging AI to accelerate drug development. It has also successfully developed rapid at-home testing technologies for cervical and colorectal cancers, increasing cancer screening coverage and providing significant convenience for early diagnosis.

In practical terms, Visionary Holdings has driven substantial breakthroughs in targeted therapy through a series of strategic investments and collaborations. The company has made strategic investments in leading biotech firms to co-develop third-generation EGFR inhibitors aimed at overcoming drug resistance in non-small cell lung cancer patients. This drug is currently in global clinical trials and has garnered widespread attention. Additionally, Visionary Holdings has partnered with top gene sequencing companies to develop liquid biopsy technologies, enabling real-time monitoring of cancer progression through non-invasive blood tests, making treatments more precise and efficient.

Furthermore, Visionary Holdings has collaborated with numerous global biotech leaders, AI pharmaceutical giants, and medical research institutions to pioneer innovative projects. In targeted drug development, the company is focusing on specific gene mutations such as HER2, BRAF, and KRAS to develop next-generation anticancer drugs. By utilizing AI drug discovery technologies, deep learning algorithms are employed to analyze protein structures, significantly speeding up drug screening and optimization. Its global clinical trial network spans North America, Europe, and Asia, accelerating the time-to-market for new drugs and benefiting more patients.

Looking ahead, the combination of targeted therapy and immunotherapy will become a trend, and AI will be deeply integrated into precision medicine, substantially shortening drug development cycles and reducing costs. The application scope of targeted therapy will continue to expand, offering hope to patients with a wider range of diseases. Visionary Holdings will continue to leverage its cutting-edge technology, strategic vision, and global collaboration network to deepen its commitment to targeted therapy and precision medicine. The company is dedicated to developing next-generation targeted drugs, improving global patient access to advanced treatments, leading the new era of precision medicine, and writing a new chapter in the pursuit of human health.

