YEEDI S14 PLUS: Unleashing the Future of Clean with Innovative OZMO Roller Mopping Technology

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 24, 2025 — Leading robot vacuum brand YEEDI today announced the launch of its latest flagship robot vacuum, YEEDI S14 PLUS. The YEEDI S14 PLUS sets an entirely new standard for home cleaning, combining stunning design with revolutionary performance. Powered by the cutting-edge OZMO Roller Instant Self-Washing Mopping Technology, developed in collaboration with Tineco—a global leader in floor cleaning innovation. In celebration of the launch, YEEDI is offering an exclusive discount for a limited time.



YEEDI S14 PLUS

Step into a New Era of Cleaning with Roller Mopping Technology

Traditional floor cleaning methods, such as flat-pad mopping and dual-plate systems, have long been the go-to solutions—but they come with their share of drawbacks. Flat-pad mops often struggle with tough stains, while dual-plate systems, though more powerful, tend to leave streaks after cleaning and create heavy water residue, leaving floors wet and messy for long periods.

The YEEDI S14 PLUS redefines the floor cleaning experience with its groundbreaking OZMO Roller instant self-washing mopping system, ushering in a new era of floor care. Unlike traditional flat-pad mops, which often fail to tackle stubborn stains, or dual-plate systems that leave streaks and excess moisture, the OZMO Roller addresses these pain points head-on. It offers real-time self-cleaning, ensuring the mop remains fresh and effective throughout the entire process—leaving no residue and allowing for faster drying times. This revolutionary Roller Mopping Technology redefines floor care, providing powerful, precise, and hassle-free cleaning. The future of spotless floors is here, rolled into one perfect package with the YEEDI S14 PLUS.

Revolutionary Floor Cleaning Technology

The YEEDI S14 PLUS revolutionizes home cleaning with the OZMO Roller instant self-washing mopping system. This high-speed, ultra-high-pressure cleaning technology spins at 200 RPM, exerting 4000 Pa of downward pressure to tackle stubborn stains without leaving residue or streaks. Featuring real-time mop washing with 16 nozzles delivering clean water up to 200 times per minute, it ensures the mop stays clean throughout the process, maximizing cleaning efficiency.

Powerful Performance and Smart Navigation

With 18,000Pa ‘Hurricane’ suction, the YEEDI S14 PLUS effortlessly picks up dirt, dust, and debris from all surfaces, including thick carpets. The TrueEdge 2.0 adaptive edge cleaning and advanced 3D edge sensing work together to ensure precise coverage along edges and corners. Additionally, the AIVI 3D 3.0 Omni-Approach technology enables real-time mapping and intelligent navigation, allowing the vacuum to avoid obstacles and optimize cleaning paths.

Pet-Friendly and Hassle-Free Maintenance

Say goodbye to tangled hair with the ZeroTangle 2.0 technology, designed specifically to make cleaning easy in homes with pets. The YEEDI S14 PLUS also includes a self-emptying station with a 3.4L dust bag, hot water mop washing (167°F), and hot air drying (145°F), ensuring your mop stays fresh. With up to 270 minutes of cleaning on a single charge, it’s built to handle larger spaces with ease.

Intelligent Control and Customization

Control your cleaning experience effortlessly through the YEEDI companion app, or via voice assistants such as Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant. Additional features like suction boost, mop-lifting, and smart multi-pass cleaning give you complete control, while customizable cleaning schedules tailor the vacuum’s performance to your specific needs.

Award-Winning Innovation at CES 2025

The YEEDI S14 PLUS has taken the spotlight at CES 2025, earning the prestigious Indoor Cleaning Technology Innovation Gold Award from Global Top Brands. This recognition solidifies YEEDI’s leadership in pushing the boundaries of robotic vacuum technology, showcasing the brand’s commitment to redefining the future of home cleaning with cutting-edge, game-changing innovations.

Pricing and Availability

Get the YEEDI S14 PLUS today for MSRP $1,399, and save $450 with our exclusive launch promotion—bringing the price down to just $949. Don’t miss your chance to experience the future of home cleaning at an unbeatable price!

More at

Amazon Store: https://www.amazon.com/yeedi

YEEDI S14 PLUS: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0DRNYXDDV

About YEEDI

YEEDI is a cutting-edge service robot brand that embraces the concept of “Live Smart. Enjoy Life.” With constant upgrades, pioneering technology solutions are integrated into robotics for an enhanced consumer experience. Thus, consumers can enjoy a modern lifestyle with high standards of quality.