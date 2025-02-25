ADA and IPification Partner to Revolutionize Seamless Authentication for Digital Apps

SINGAPORE, Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — ADA, a leader in data and AI-driven digital transformation and all-in-one authentication solutions, and IPification, a pioneer in seamless mobile authentication, have announced their strategic partnership to drive next-generation authentication solutions for enterprises and digital applications.

By leveraging carrier API-based authentication, ADA and IPification will enable businesses to enhance security, streamline user experiences, and reduce fraud, all without compromising user privacy or convenience.

As part of this partnership, ADA will serve as a strategic go-to-market partner for IPification, ensuring seamless enterprise adoption and integration of authentication solutions.

With a robust network across enterprises and mobile operators, ADA already provides a holistic approach to security, offering seamless carrier API-based authentication alongside multi-channel verification via SMS, WhatsApp, email, and other regional OTTs. This business and platform integration uniquely positions ADA to deliver a comprehensive authentication ecosystem that caters to the full spectrum of enterprise needs.

“ADA is committed to transforming digital experiences with the power of data, AI, and technology,” said Srinivas Gattamneni, CEO at ADA. “Our partnership with IPification marks a significant step in redefining authentication standards, enabling our partners to provide users with seamless, one-tap security that enhances both trust and engagement.”

IPification’s CEO Stefan Kostic added, “We are excited to collaborate with ADA, a company that shares our vision for frictionless security in the digital world. This partnership will empower enterprises with a best-in-class authentication solution that is both user-friendly and highly secure, eliminating the need for traditional passwords and one-time PINs.”

This joint business effort will drive enterprise adoption of carrier API-based authentication, ensuring organizations can meet the growing demand for secure and user-friendly authentication while maintaining compliance with evolving digital security standards.

For more information about this partnership, please visit adagobal.com and ipification.com.

About ADA

ADA is a leading provider of data and AI-driven solutions that transform businesses across digital, marketing, and commerce. With a strong presence in Asia and beyond, ADA empowers enterprises with advanced technology solutions to drive business growth, optimize customer experiences, and enhance digital transformation. For more information, visit www.adaglobal.com.

About IPification

IPification is building the backbone of mobile authentication of today and tomorrow. By verifying the phone number, SIM card, and device via IP address, IPification patented technology is enabling secure, passwordless, zero-tap compatible mobile user authentication, registration, transaction approval, and fraud prevention solutions for any mobile application. Readily available across numerous countries and regions, IPification is trusted by the leading telecom, technology, payment, and OTT companies.

For more information, please visit www.ipification.com