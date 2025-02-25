AIM Vaccine’s mRNA Shingles Vaccine Submits Clinical Application to the U.S.

Another Step Forward in Global Expansion

HONG KONG, Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — As global capital reassesses the investment value of innovative Chinese companies, the development of innovative vaccines in China is in full swing. On February 23, PRC vaccine leader AIM Vaccine (06660.HK) announced that its self-developed mRNA shingles vaccine has recently been submitted for clinical approval to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Not long ago, its mRNA RSV vaccine was also submitted for U.S. clinical trials. In just one month, AIM has made rapid progress in the global rollout of two major mRNA vaccine products.

Why have AIM’s multiple mRNA vaccines been able to push for FDA approval in such a short time? First, innovation is in AIM’s DNA. The mRNA shingles vaccine, currently submitted for U.S. clinical trials, possesses a high level of technological innovation, ensuring superior vaccine quality. According to the announcement, preclinical animal trials conducted by third-party testing units showed that the specific T cell immunity, specific IgG antibody titers, and fluorescent antibody (FAMA) titers of the mRNA shingles vaccine were significantly higher than those of internationally marketed recombinant subunit control vaccines.

More importantly, with the support of the booming DeepSeek, AIM’s mRNA vaccine development is poised to leverage foreseeable leading advantages for rapid advancement. On February 23, AIM announced its comprehensive deployment of the DeepSeek large model, promoting its R1 version through localized strategies for application across all business scenarios, aiming to achieve “cost reduction, quality improvement, and efficiency enhancement” throughout the vaccine’s entire lifecycle. Specifically, to build an intelligent vaccine research and development system, AIM will utilize the DeepSeek large model to discover, design, and manufacture better candidate vaccines.

Additionally, AIM boasts a strong accumulation of experience and first-mover advantage in its mRNA technology platform. As one of the earliest companies to develop mRNA vaccine products in China, AIM has streamlined the entire lifecycle processes of mRNA vaccine R&D and production, enabling rapid industrialization of mRNA vaccine products following clinical completion, thus accelerating the commercialization process.

As noted in a recent research report by Fosun International Securities, the mRNA platform successfully validated during the COVID-19 pandemic has laid a solid foundation for future growth in both domestic and international markets. The company ensures product quality stability and supply reliability through GMP-certified high-standard production facilities, further solidifying its competitive market position. Multiple major mRNA products, including the mRNA shingles vaccine, mRNA RSV vaccine, and mRNA influenza vaccine, can leverage the company’s leading position in next-generation vaccine technology for rapid commercialization.

In summary, the research report from Fosun International Securities indicates that AIM Vaccine, with its differentiated technological advantages and comprehensive product layout, not only shows significant leading potential in the domestic market but also has broad prospects for expansion in international markets, positioning itself to occupy an important place in the global vaccine market.

In just one month, the two major mRNA vaccine products under development have opened the door to the U.S. FDA. AIM’s technological innovation strength and its steps toward the international market are accelerating rapidly.