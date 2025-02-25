ASUS will unveil its latest advancements in AI infrastructure from AI servers to edge AI solutions for diverse enterprise needs

TAIPEI, Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — ASUS today announced its participation as a Diamond Sponsor at NVIDIA GTC 2025 at booth #1523 from March 17–21 in San Jose, USA. At this premier AI conference, ASUS will showcase its latest advancements in AI infrastructure underscoring its vision of Ubiquitous AI. Incredible Possibilities.



ASUS to Present Transformative AI Infrastructure Solutions at NVIDIA GTC 2025 as Diamond Sponsor

Led by Chairman Jonney Shih and Co-CEO S.Y. Hsu, ASUS will present a comprehensive range of AI and IoT solutions, including high-performance servers, intelligent edge computing, advanced cooling technologies, and software innovations designed to meet the demands of AI-powered workloads.

ASUS leads in AI supercomputing with an integrated hardware-software approach, building a comprehensive AI ecosystem to enhance inferencing, training, and workload management. As a Diamond Sponsor at GTC25, ASUS reinforces its commitment to delivering scalable, efficient AI infrastructure that accelerates adoption, reduces total cost of ownership (TCO), and drives innovation. With strategic partnerships and a growing HPC/AI ecosystem, ASUS empowers enterprises with seamless, end-to-end solutions for diverse AI workloads.

ASUS AI POD with NVIDIA GB200 NVL72 to ship in March

Strengthening its position at the forefront of AI infrastructure, ASUS announced that the ASUS AI POD featuring the NVIDIA GB200 NVL72 platform is set to be shipped in March 2025. Utilizing the NVIDIA GB200 Grace Blackwell Superchip and fifth-generation NVIDIA NVLink interconnect technology, ASUS AI POD offers remarkable performance and energy efficiency, making it ideal for tasks ranging from training trillion-parameter language models to performing real-time AI inference.

Join ASUS at GTC 2025

To explore how ASUS AI solutions can support your business in achieving greater innovation and efficiency, stop by booth #1523 at NVIDIA GTC 2025 from March 18–21 in San Jose. ASUS looks forward to connecting with visitors at GTC 2025 and sharing how its collaboration with NVIDIA can drive AI advancement across industries.

