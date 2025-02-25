ATFX Illuminates the Future with 2025 Annual Gala Dinner

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On February 22, 2025, ATFX hosted its highly anticipated Gala Dinner at the prestigious Shangri-La Hotel in Kuala Lumpur, bringing together over 600 employees from 23 office locations worldwide. The evening was filled with entertainment, awards, and relationship-building. Guests were treated to a variety of wonderful performances and good food, setting the stage for an unforgettable night.

The formal segment began with an opening speech from ATFX Group Chairman, Joe Li, in which he shared his “3H philosophy” of being Hungry, being Humble, and having Heart, encouraging employees to stay driven, grounded, and passionate in their roles. He highlighted ATFX’s 2025 slogan, “Illuminate the Future Spectrum“, which emphasizes the dynamic and unified nature of ATFX, reflecting the company’s innovation and breakthroughs much like a spectrum of colours which are diverse yet remain unified.

Following his speech, a toasting ceremony took place, with VIPs gathering on stage to celebrate ATFX’s success. As dinner commenced, a live band performance created a lively atmosphere while guests enjoyed a fine dining experience.

A major highlight of the evening was ATFX very own talent competition, where teams from Hong Kong, the Philippines, Malaysia, Jordan, and Vietnam competed in a showcase of talent. Guests voted for their favourite performances, adding an interactive element to the event. After the final performance, ATFX’s Chief Strategy Officer, Drew Niv, took the stage to deliver a speech before announcing the winner and presenting the Most Creative Performance Award, further inspiring employees to embrace creativity and teamwork.

The event also honored long-serving employees, as well as top sales teams and outstanding employees from both China and the overseas. Chairman Joe Li, Jeffrey Siu, ATFX’s Chief Operating Officer, and Siju Daniel, ATFX’s Commercial Officer, presented these prestigious awards, highlighting ATFX’s deep appreciation for its employees’ dedication. The excitement continued with a lucky draw, giving attendees the chance to win valuable prizes.

With a perfect blend of entertainment, recognition, and team spirit, the ATFX Gala Dinner 2025 was a resounding success. The night concluded with a high-energy DJ session, as guests danced and celebrated late into the night. As ATFX continues its global expansion, events like these strengthen the company’s culture of excellence, unity, and innovation, reinforcing its commitment to growth and achievement.

About ATFX

ATFX is a leading global fintech broker with a local presence in 23 locations and licenses from regulatory authorities including the UK’s FCA, Australian ASIC, Cypriot CySEC, UAE’s SCA, Hong Kong SFC and South African FSCA. With a strong commitment to customer satisfaction, innovative technology, and strict regulatory compliance, ATFX provides exceptional trading experiences to clients worldwide.

For further information on ATFX, please visit ATFX website https://www.atfx.com.