China-ASEAN Observation: What Are the Future Trends in China-ASEAN Digital Economy Cooperation?

BEIJING, Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The digital cooperation between Singapore and China holds exceptional promise, given their mutual commitment to technological innovation and digital transformation. Singapore, with its well-developed digital infrastructure, especially, the innovative regulatory framework, and status as a global financial hub, complements China’s vast market, technological expertise, and manufacturing capabilities. Singapore’s strategic position as a gateway to Southeast Asia also makes it an ideal partner for China as it seeks to expand its digital footprint in the region.

The collaboration between Singapore and China can be particularly impactful in several high-potential areas. This partnership can enhance financial inclusion and streamline transactions between businesses and consumers. There are also opportunities to explore central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and alternative global settlement solutions.

As leaders in AI research and development, Singapore and China can collaborate to advance smart cities, healthcare, and logistics. By sharing expertise in big data analytics, they can drive innovations across various sectors, including finance, healthcare, and public services. The growth of e-commerce presents a valuable opportunity for digital cooperation. By aligning their digital trade policies and platforms, Singapore and China can facilitate smoother cross-border e-commerce transactions and enhance cybersecurity measures to ensure safe and secure digital trade.

Both nations are pioneers in smart city development. Collaborative projects in this area can lead to sharing best practices, conducting joint research, and implementing cutting-edge technologies to improve urban living, sustainability, and efficiency. For instance, integrating smart electric vehicles with smart city initiatives could be a key focus.

Additionally, as two of the most digitally advanced economies in Asia, the collaboration has the potential to set benchmarks for the region and beyond. Initiatives like the China–Singapore (Chongqing) Demonstration Initiative on Strategic Connectivity and the Sino-Singapore Guangzhou Knowledge City can serve as blueprints for future collaborations, fostering a more integrated digital economy.

As for China and ASEAN, the cooperation in the digital economy is set to become a cornerstone of their economic partnership. Focusing on critical areas such as e-commerce, digital infrastructure, AI, and cybersecurity will unlock new growth opportunities and foster a more integrated and resilient digital economy. This collaboration will not only benefit China and ASEAN but also contribute to broader goals like digital inclusion and sustainable development in the Global South.

Governments and firms should closely monitor the following key trends:

1. Digital Silk Road Integration: The Digital Silk Road, part of China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), is likely to play a pivotal role in ASEAN-China digital cooperation. This initiative promotes the construction of digital infrastructure, e-commerce platforms, and smart cities, which will integrate ASEAN more closely into the global digital economy.

2. Rise of Digital SMEs: As digital infrastructure improves, more small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in ASEAN will have the opportunity to engage in digital trade. This will lead to a more inclusive digital economy, where even the smallest businesses can access international markets. The economic amplifying effect has been well observed in China and ASEAN countries.

3. Increased Focus on Sustainability: Sustainability will become a key consideration in digital economy cooperation. Both China and ASEAN are likely to prioritize green technologies and digital solutions that contribute to environmental protection, such as smart grids, energy-efficient data centres, and sustainable urban planning.

4. Collaborative Innovation Hubs: To foster innovation, China and ASEAN may establish joint research and development centres or innovation hubs focused on digital technologies with industry partners and universities. These hubs could facilitate collaboration between researchers, entrepreneurs, and governments, driving the development of new digital products and services.

As international data flows evolve, ASEAN and China face the critical challenge of balancing digital integration benefits with the need for robust data governance. To address these challenges and build a trustworthy, transparent, and secure digital environment, they should engage both the private sector and civil society to establish common standards for data governance, promote ethical use of data and AI to build trust through transparency and accountability, enhance multilateral dialogue and cooperation, strengthen cybersecurity collaboration, and facilitate cross-border data flows with continuous monitoring and adaptation. RCEP has already set up an arrangement to facilitate free data flow among the ASEAN 10 + 5 countries.

ASEAN and China must deepen their collaboration across multiple fronts. By harmonizing data governance standards, enhancing cybersecurity cooperation, promoting ethical data use, and engaging a broad range of stakeholders, they can create a robust framework that supports digital innovation while safeguarding privacy and security. This approach will not only strengthen their digital economies but also contribute to the broader goal of building a secure and trustworthy global digital ecosystem.

(This article is a contribution from Yan Li, invited by China-ASEAN Observation. Yan Li is currently a senior lecturer at Nanyang Business School, Nanyang Technological University, Singapore. The views expressed are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of China-ASEAN Observation.)

