ChipMOS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2024 RESULTS

6.3% Increase in Full Year 2024 Revenue Compared to Prior Year

13.0% Full Year 2024 Gross Margin Compared to 16.6% in 2023

Full Year 2024 Net Earnings of NT$1.95 per Basic Common Share or US$1.19 per Basic ADS Compared to Net Earnings of NT$2.60 per Basic Common Share or US$1.59 per Basic ADS for the Full Year 2023

Strong Financial Position and Liquidity with NT$15,219.0 Million or US$464.1 Million Balance of Cash and Cash Equivalents

Dividend of NT$1.2 per Common Share Authorized by Board Pending Shareholder Approval at May 2025 AGM

NT$350 Million Share Repurchase Program Announced

HSINCHU, Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-FirstCall/ — ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (“ChipMOS” or the “Company”) (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 8150 and Nasdaq: IMOS), an industry leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services (“OSAT”), today reported consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter and the full year ended December 31, 2024. All U.S. dollar figures cited in this press release are based on the exchange rate of NT$32.79 against US$1.00 as of December 31, 2024.

All the figures were prepared in accordance with Taiwan-International Financial Reporting Standards (“Taiwan-IFRS”).

Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2024 was NT$5,399.6 million or US$164.7 million, a decrease of 11.0% from NT$6,068.0 million or US$185.1 million in the third quarter of 2024 and a decrease of 5.7% from NT$5,725.4 million or US$174.6 million for the same period in 2023. Revenue for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 was NT$22,695.9 million or US$692.2 million, an increase of 6.3% from NT$21,356.2 million or US$651.3 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023.

Net non-operating income in the fourth quarter of 2024 was NT$154.6 million or US$4.7 million, compared to net non-operating expenses of NT$65.3 million or US$2.0 million in the third quarter of 2024, and net non-operating expenses of NT$137.0 million or US$4.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Net non-operating income of the Company for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 was NT$373.1 million or US$11.4 million, compared to NT$359.8 million or US$11.0 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023.

Net profit attributable to equity holders of the Company for the fourth quarter of 2024 was NT$232.2 million or US$7.1 million, and NT$0.32 or US$0.01 per basic common share, as compared to NT$299.4 million or US$9.1 million, and NT$0.41 or US$0.01 per basic common share in the third quarter of 2024. This compares to NT$482.0 million or US$14.7 million, and NT$0.66 or US$0.02 per basic common share in the fourth quarter of 2023. Net earnings for the fourth quarter of 2024 were US$0.19 per basic ADS, compared to US$0.25 per basic ADS for the third quarter of 2024 and US$0.40 per basic ADS in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Net profit attributable to equity holders of the Company for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 was NT$1,420.0 million or US$43.3 million, and NT$1.95 or US$0.06 per basic common share, compared to net profit attributable to equity holders of the Company for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 was NT$1,893.4 million or US$57.7 million, and NT$2.60 or US$0.08 per basic common share. Net earnings for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 were US$1.19 per basic ADS, compared to US$1.59 per basic ADS for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023.

Net free cash outflow for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 was NT$938.3 million or US$28.6 million, primarily in support of capacity additions in the Company’s long-term growth segments, with a strong balance of cash and cash equivalents was NT$15,219.0 million or US$464.1 million.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Investor Conference Call / Webcast Details

Date: Tuesday, February 25, 2025

Time: 3:00PM Taiwan (2:00AM New York)

Dial-In: +886-2-33961191

Password: 3119025 #

Webcast and Replay: https://www.chipmos.com/chinese/ir/info2.aspx

Replay: Starts approximately 2 hours after the live call ends

Language: Mandarin

Note: A transcript will be provided on the Company’s website in English following the conference call to help ensure transparency, and to facilitate a better understanding of the Company’s financial results and operating environment.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.:

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (“ChipMOS” or the “Company”) (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 8150 and Nasdaq: IMOS) (www.chipmos.com) is an industry leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services. With advanced facilities in Hsinchu Science Park, Hsinchu Industrial Park and Southern Taiwan Science Park in Taiwan, ChipMOS is known for its track record of excellence and history of innovation. The Company provides end-to-end assembly and test services to leading fabless semiconductor companies, integrated device manufacturers and independent semiconductor foundries serving virtually all end markets worldwide.

