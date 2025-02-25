CNPC’s Well Shendi Take-1 reaches 10,910-meter milestone

BEIJING, Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A news report from chinadaily.com.cn:

On February 20, China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) announced the successful completion of the Well Shendi Take-1, reaching an impressive depth of 10,910 meters. This groundbreaking achievement marks the well as the deepest vertical well in Asia and the second deepest in the world.

The Well Shendi Take-1 is located in Shaya county, Aksu prefecture, Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region, at the heart of the Taklimakan Desert. This major deep-Earth project by CNPC in the Tarim Basin marks China’s first 10,000-meter scientific exploration well. The well has yielded China’s first 10,000-meter core, as well as the world’s first oil and gas discovery at a depth of 10,000 meters on land. Additionally, it has set five engineering records, including “the fastest global onshore drilling over 10,000 meters”, and driving advancements in engineering technology.

The 10,000-meter core, retrieved from a depth dating back 540 million years, has become a key piece of evidence for studying Earth’s evolution. Experts regard it as invaluable, comparing its significance to that of lunar soil. Using data, including the 10,000-meter logging results, researchers have created Asia’s first 10,000-meter geological profile, offering crucial insights into unlocking the Earth’s deep “oil and gas code”.