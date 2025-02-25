COMPUTEX 2025: Leading the AI Revolution

Online Registration Now Open!

TAIPEI, Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — COMPUTEX 2025 will take place from May 20 to May 23 at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center Halls 1 and 2. This year’s exhibition, themed “AI Next”, will bring together global tech giants to showcase cutting-edge AI technologies. Online registration is now open, and industry professionals worldwide are encouraged to register for this highly anticipated event.



【Press Release Photo】Throngs of Visitors at COMPUTEX 2024

Global Tech Leaders Converge to Define the Future of AI

As a leading global exhibition for AIoT and startups show, COMPUTEX 2025 will focus on three key themes: AI & Robotics, Next-Gen Tech, and Future Mobility.

The event will feature nearly 1,400 leading tech companies from around the world, including ASUS, Acer, MSI, GIGABYTE, BenQ, MediaTek, ASRock, Vertiv Taiwan, G.SKILL, Kioxia Taiwan, Foxconn, Pegatron, Phison, Inventec, Auras, Intel, Realtek, Advantech, ADATA, ITRI, Delta, Quanta, Lite-On, Wiwynn, Transcend, Silicon Power, Innodisk, and more. These exhibitors will use 4,800 booths across 80,000 square meters, showcasing their latest technologies to a global audience of industry experts, venture capitalists, professional buyers, and media representatives and witness future industry trends. COMPUTEX 2025 will highlight AI-driven industry applications and solutions, introducing new exhibition areas, including AI Services Technology Zone, Robotics & Drone Zone, Intelligent Business Solutions Zone, System Integration Solution, and Gaming Zone.

Additionally, InnoVEX will bring together global startups, investors, and accelerators, fostering cross-border collaboration and innovation. As one of the most significant startup exhibition platforms worldwide, InnoVEX will facilitate networking, funding opportunities, and the exchange of cutting-edge ideas, adding fresh momentum to the global technology ecosystem.

COMPUTEX Keynote & Forum: Must-Attend Events for AI Insights

Along with Show Activities to Enrich the Exhibition Experience

The highly anticipated COMPUTEX Keynote and COMPUTEX Forum will return with a strong lineup of AI industry leaders from across the supply chain and applications sector. These sessions will provide attendees with the latest tech info and share industry insights, offering an in-depth look at AI’s most critical advancements and future trends.

To enhance the experience for exhibitors and international visitors, the organizers of COMPUTEX 2025 will integrate multiple resources to feature a wide array of networking and engagement opportunities, including Business matchmaking events, Guided tours, ESG Go sustainability initiatives, and Startup pitch contest. The event will also welcome international media and tech influencers to experience and showcase COMPUTEX’s diverse exhibition offerings.

As a global stage for groundbreaking innovations, COMPUTEX 2025 will highlight Taiwan’s exceptional R&D capabilities while connecting top global technology firms, startups, and professional buyers. Online registration is now open—sign up today and be part of the future of AI technology!

Register here: https://www.computexonline.com.tw/?userlang=en

For more exhibition information:

COMPUTEX: https://www.computextaipei.com.tw/en/index.html

InnoVEX: www.innovex.com.tw

About COMPUTEX

COMPUTEX was founded in 1981. It has grown with the global ICT industry and become stronger over the last four decades. Bearing witness to historical moments in the development of and changes in the industry, COMPUTEX attracts more than 40,000 buyers to visit Taiwan every year. It is also the preferred platform chosen by top international companies for launching epoch-making products.

Taiwan has a comprehensive global ICT industry chain. Gaining a foothold in Taiwan, COMPUTEX is jointly held by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council and Taipei Computer Association, aiming to build a global tech ecosystem. COMPUTEX uses cross-domain integration and innovation services as the most powerful driving forces for achieving the goal of becoming a new platform for global technological resources.