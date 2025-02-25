DXC tapped by Skanska to Modernize Global IT Infrastructure

ASHBURN, VA, Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — DXC Technology, (NYSE: DXC), a leading Fortune 500 global technology services provider, has signed an agreement with Skanska AB, a multinational construction and project development leader, to modernize Skanska’s IT infrastructure. The partnership will help drive greater operational efficiency across Skanska’s business in Europe and the United States.



As part of the agreement, services and employees currently managing Skanska’s global IT infrastructure operations will be transferred to DXC Technology.

The construction and project development industry is undergoing significant digital transformation, with companies prioritizing sustainability, process optimization and cost efficiency. Skanska, known for its landmark projects such as London’s 30 St Mary Axe (The Gherkin), the Øresund Bridge between Denmark and Sweden, and the LaGuardia Airport Terminal B Redevelopment, has turned to DXC to support the next chapter in its digital transformation journey.

“By partnering with DXC and outsourcing our IT infrastructure, we will meet new demands for modern and flexible IT infrastructure services,” said Anders Candell, SVP IT from Skanska. “This collaboration enables us to enhance operational efficiency, strengthen security, and focus more on innovative, client-centric solutions. With DXC’s expertise, we are building a strong foundation for high-quality IT services and optimized global operations.”

As Skanska’s trusted IT infrastructure partner, DXC will manage Skanska’s Azure cloud and on-premises environments, enhance cybersecurity, and deliver modern workplace solutions. DXC will also ensure seamless connectivity through data center network management while leading solution architecture, automation and service optimization. “We have decades of experience managing hybrid IT environments for many of the world’s largest companies. By leveraging our global expertise, local presence, and industry-leading solutions, we will help Skanska enhance operational efficiency, strengthen security, and drive sustainable growth,” said Juan Parra, DXC’s Managing Director for Europe.

DXC helps global companies run their mission-critical systems and operations while modernizing IT. Its leadership in IT services has been reaffirmed in the recent Whitelane Research’s 2024/2025 European IT Sourcing Study.

Forward Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that do not directly and exclusively relate to historical facts constitute “forward-looking statements.” These statements represent current expectations and beliefs, and no assurance can be given that any result, goal or plan set forth in any forward-looking statement can or will be achieved. Such statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such statements, many of which are outside of our control. For a written description of these factors, see the section titled “Risk Factors” in DXC’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, and any updating information in subsequent SEC filings. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements which speak only as of the date they are made. We do not undertake any obligation to update or release any revisions to any forward-looking statement or to report any events or circumstances after the date of this document or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

