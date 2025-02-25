EdHeroes Launches Global Initiative to Preserve Cultural Heritage Through Education

TRIESEN, Liechtenstein, Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Following the success of last year’s EdHeroes Global Forum on Cultural Heritage in Education, the global education network EdHeroes introduces a fresh new initiative to integrate cultural heritage into education worldwide called EdHeroes Cultural Heritage in Education Committee . This initiative will foster cross-border collaboration to ensure that cultural traditions, languages, and histories remain an essential part of education for generations to come.



EdHeroes Committees launched

“Rapid erosion of traditional culture has affected the future of childhood, leaving society in a moribund state. The Committee stands for global solidarity for revitalising cultural biodiversity,” said Dr Mahendra Mishra, UNESCO’s International Mother Language Award 2023 Laureate, National Advisor of LLF and EdHeroes Cultural Heritage in Education Committee member.

At the heart of this initiative are six core values: Unity in Diversity, Sustainability of Cultural Heritage, Equitable Education for All, Lifelong Learning, Innovation with Purpose, and Global Collaboration. These principles guide the development of impactful global projects that celebrate diversity while addressing shared educational challenges.

To bring this vision to life, EdHeroes will roll out several key programs namely Global Education Exchange Program (GEEP), Heritage Preservation & Revitalization Projects, Community-Driven Curriculum Development, World Citizen Learning, and EdHeroes Action Week. These programs aim to establish a learning environment that ensures mutual learning and fosters collaboration where every cultural heritage is honored and celebrated within education.

EdHeroes invites governments, non-profits, educators, businesses, and community leaders to join this global movement in safeguarding cultural heritage through education. By working together, an inclusive and sustainable future where education serves as a bridge between cultures, fostering unity and shared understanding is achievable.

EdHeroes Cultural Heritage in Education Committees:

Martin Vegas (Director of the Horizontes Programme, UNESCO Perú)

Mercedes Mayol Lassalle (World President of OMEP)

Dr. Mahendra Mishra (UNESCO’s International Mother Language Award 2023 Laureate)

Piotr Michalowski (Board member of the European Network of Cultural Centres ENCC Brussels)

Sara Mitchell (Partnerships Coordinator of Amantani, EdHeroes Peru Hub Leader)

Spyridon Kogkas (Co-founder & CEO at Imagine Heritage, EdHeroes Greece Hub Leader)

Keris Kwan (Representative of Mangkunegaran Palace, Indonesia)

Gilles Pétreault (Vice-President of the OMEP-France)

Charles Looker (Awekura | Kaihautū Lead and Kairapu (Alumni) of 2016)

Gillette Hall (former World Bank economist)