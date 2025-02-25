Electrolux Group retains business in Egypt with intention to grow

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — After an evaluation of various alternatives, Electrolux Group has decided to retain its business in Egypt since the value is considered to be higher if it remains within the Group.

The business in Egypt includes sales and production of major appliances as well as water heaters and is profitable with well-established and strong brands.

“We have a successful business in Egypt and after evaluating different options, we concluded that it will create a higher value by continuing to be part of the Group”, says Yannick Fierling, President & CEO of Electrolux Group. “Our objectives going forward are to take advantage of the growing market in Egypt and increase our market share as well as to expand export from Egypt.”

The potential divestment of the Group’s business in Egypt was communicated as part of the announcement on July 20, 2023 to initiate preparations for divestment of certain assets. After today’s announcement, this divestment program is closed.

