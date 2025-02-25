Emirates to hold its first ever pilot recruitment roadshow in Macao

DUBAI, UAE , Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Emirates, as the international airline based in Dubai, has announced its first series of pilot recruitment roadshows in Macao Special Administrative Region, China to meet the strong surge in customer demand.

The three sessions of upcoming roadshows in Macao will be held at 1pm & 6pm on 6 March and 10am on 7 March. Last year, Emirates announced significant and exciting changes to its pilot recruitment, including higher salaries, new roles, and a radical change to eligibility. Experienced pilots will join Emirates for roles in one of the four programmes: Direct Entry Captains, Accelerated Command, First Officers Type Rated and First Officers Non-Type Rated.

Prior registration is not required, and pilots are only required to attend one of the sessions. At the session, prospective Emirates pilots can find out more about the airline’s recruitment process, available opportunities, training programmes, expected career trajectory, and benefits, as well as speak to pilots currently flying with Emirates. More information can be found at https://www.emiratesgroupcareers.com/pilots/.

Captain Brian Tyrrell, Emirates’ Senior Vice President Fleet, said: “Emirates pilots fly a modern all wide-body fleet to over 148 destinations across the globe. They undergo robust in-house training at Emirates’ cutting-edge training facility and are also based in the safe, vibrant and tech-savvy city of Dubai. Emirates is on a bold growth trajectory, and we look forward to welcoming pilots from Macao come onboard our airline.”

Flying with Emirates

With a network spanning 148 destinations, Emirates pilots have the exciting opportunity to fly to diverse destinations. With the retrofit of an additional 71 Airbus A380s and Boeing 777s, the airline is refreshing the interiors of 191 aircraft in its fleet. The airline’s continuous investment ensures that its pilots fly modern fleet of all wide-body aircraft.

The airline has received its first three A350s, of which it has 65 on order. Emirates is also looking forward to receiving its Boeing 777Xs, of which the airline has 205 on order.

Emirates offers an exciting range of benefits for pilots and their families, including competitive tax-free salary, 42 days of annual leave with annual leave tickets for self and immediate family, company provided accommodation in gated communities, child education allowance, life, medical and dental insurance, deeply discounted travel benefits for the wider family and friends, and more.

Cutting-edge Training Experience

Emirates provides new joiners a robust, evidence- and competency-based in-house training to ease them into their roles. Successful candidates complete training programmes at Emirates’ advanced pilot training facilities in Dubai, which currently houses ten simulators.

Emirates’ new and sophisticated pilot training facility is spread across 63,318 sq. ft. and worth an investment of US$135 million. The facility accommodates six Full Flight Simulator Bays for its A350 and 777X aircraft and will be opening very soon.

Direct Entry Captain

To command Emirates’ highly anticipated A350 fleet of 65 aircraft or A380s. Candidates need a minimum of 7,000 hours of flying experience on multi-crew, multi-engine commercial aircraft.

Accelerated Command Programme

Primarily designed for experienced Airbus and Boeing Captains, who currently command narrow-body aircraft on regional routes and wish to dial up their careers by working with a global airline brand.

Captains with a minimum of 1,000 hours of Airbus fly-by-wire and Boeing experience will join Emirates as First Officers on an enhanced salary package. They are eligible for an accelerated command upgrade after a minimum of 700 flying hours and two successful recurrent checks. Typically, Emirates pilots achieve these milestones in a little over a year as they fly a mix of ultra-long, long- and short-haul routes.

First Officers – non-type rated

Emirates is welcoming First Officers who are non-type rated – mainly those who have experience only on turbo prop or jets. These pilots will now have the opportunity to be fully trained to fly the airline’s all wide-body fleet of 144 Boeing aircraft. First Officers will also be able to fly 205 of the new Boeing 777-Xs when these aircraft enter the fleet.

First Officer

Candidates for First Officer roles must have multi-engine, multi-crew aircraft experience, a valid International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Airline Transport Pilot License (ATPL), and a minimum of 2,000 hours on 20-tonne maximum take-off weight aircraft.

More information about the requirements and benefits of each role can be found here: https://www.emiratesgroupcareers.com/pilots/.

About Emirates

From its global hub in Dubai, Emirates serves customers on six continents, providing high quality air transport services that facilitate tourism and trade. The airline has earned customer recognition for its industry-leading services on the ground and in the sky, delivered by a passionate workforce representing over 140 nations. Emirates operates the world’s largest fleet of wide-body Boeing 777 and Airbus A380 aircraft, offering spacious cabins and iconic inflight features such as its A380 Shower Spa and Onboard Lounge, and its ice inflight entertainment system available in all seats across its fleet, which has topped “best in sky” awards for 17 consecutive years. Emirates is committed to environmentally-responsible operations and focusses on three areas: reducing emissions, consuming responsibly, and protecting wildlife and habitats.