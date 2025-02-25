Flexport Unveils 20+ Tech and AI-Powered Products to Modernize Global Supply Chains

At the forefront of the launch are Flexport Intelligence with an AI Insights Builder,

and Flexport Control Tower expanding supply chain visibility and management capabilities.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Flexport, the global leader in supply chain technology, today announced its first Winter Release , launching more than 20 tech and AI-powered products designed to transform global logistics. The highlight of the release is Flexport Intelligence, which allows businesses to ask questions in natural language and receive immediate insights about their supply chain performance. Flexport customers can use this AI-powered tool to build reports and create dashboards with no technical skills required, making it extremely easy for operations managers to take control of their global supply chains.

Another major announcement within the release is Flexport Control Tower, which allows businesses to use Flexport’s supply chain technology even for shipments where another carrier or forwarder is contracted to move the freight.

“By launching these powerful new AI-driven supply chain products to thousands of companies around the world, Flexport has immediately become the largest provider of AI tools for global supply chains,” said Ryan Petersen. “While many startups are emerging to provide AI tools for logistics, they lack the data required to train the AI models and struggle to sign up customers to use their technology. Our scale as one of the largest logistics providers in the world gives us huge advantages in both creating the technology and getting it into the hands of businesses operating in the real world.”

Flexport will build the smartest supply chains in the world.

Flexport is uniquely positioned to harness AI’s full potential, combining proprietary data, enterprise-scale operations, and AI-ready tech platforms to make new innovations easily accessible to customers.

“Flexport has been leveraging AI for years, but with the explosion of large language models and new open-source tech, we’re able to innovate faster than ever before,” said Petersen. “AI is incorporated throughout the new products and features you’ll see today. Our vision is to make global commerce as simple and reliable as flipping a light switch, and today’s technology release is the clearest sign that we’re well on our way to bringing that to life.”

Flexport Intelligence consolidates fragmented data into easily accessible, actionable insights. Flexport Intelligence allows businesses to ask complex logistics questions in simple terms and receive instant answers and interactive reports. The business is also enhancing Flexport Fulfillment’s AI Demand Planning and Inventory Placement solution. Using advanced AI models, Flexport can process a multitude of client and industry data points to optimize inventory distribution across the Flexport network, ensuring we allocate the right levels of inventory as close to consumer demand as possible. The company is also expanding its use of AI Voice Agents, deploying them to work with carriers to improve quality and efficiency in its behind-the-scenes operations.

Empower Customers to Manage Supply Chains On-Demand

Flexport Control Tower is pushing to break down silos and give businesses real-time visibility and control over their entire logistics network, even on freight not managed by Flexport. The technology provided end-to-end visibility across the entire supply chain from order creation to final delivery.

“Early adopters of our Control Tower saw freight cost savings of 10% on average,” said Ted Boeglin, VP of North America. “Now, we’re expanding our order management, allocation management, and third-party booking management capabilities to include carrier and supplier scorecards. Control Tower gives companies access to our powerful tools regardless of which company they contract to move their air and ocean freight.”

Flexport is also launching the industry’s first real-time pricing engine for all-in, door-to-door and ocean freight services. Clients can instantly search, compare, and book freight across multiple modes, reducing wait times for quotes from hours to seconds. The company is also enhancing its supply chain messaging product, making it seamless for clients to communicate across their supply chain teams in one secure location. The Flexport Platform has also made major upgrades to its visibility and notification features that include fail-safe mechanisms to detect delays, more accurately predict delivery schedules, and improve shipment tracking.

Transform Logistics from a Cost Center to a Growth Engine

Flexport is also launching dropshipping, an e-commerce fulfillment solution that lets brands sell across 50+ major retailer websites. In addition, Flexport now makes it easier for merchants to sell globally with its new international parcel shipping offering. Flexport is now integrated with Managed Markets on Shopify, and Passport, to simplify global expansion and provide integrated customs, transparent pricing, and reliable delivery for parcel shipments to 200+ countries around the world.

Internal Technology to Deliver the Highest Quality and Best Value for Clients

In this release, Flexport is sharing an inside look at the powerful technology that enables its operations teams to provide unmatched quality, service, and lower costs for customers. From route optimization and workflow automation to customs compliance tools, the company is sharing a look under the hood at how it builds technology to coordinate complexity and simplify the world of global logistics. “Flexport’s technology isn’t just about automation—it’s about augmentation,” said Sanne Manders, President of Flexport. “Our tools free up human ingenuity to tackle challenges AI alone can’t solve, delivering the highest quality service at the best value.”

Going forward, Flexport will introduce its new technology developments through a semi-annual product release cycle, with the next being in late summer. These releases give Flexport an opportunity to showcase the technology investments the company is making to bring to life its vision of a future where global commerce is so easy there will be more of it.

Ryan Petersen will be hosting a special live broadcast to dive into the news and the company’s vision for the future of global trade. Register here and for more details, visit www.flexport.com .

