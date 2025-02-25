GENERAL LINK Inc. Launches Special Campaign for Overseas Guests at GL Terrace

TOKYO, Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — GENERAL LINK Inc. has announced an exciting new campaign starting March 1st, 2025, aimed at overseas travelers visiting Japan. The campaign will offer free options at GL Terrace, a luxury vacation rental property on the Boso Peninsula, as well as up to ¥10,000 cashback on rental cars for the first three groups.

In a recent survey conducted by GENERAL LINK Inc., targeting 1,019 respondents, including foreigners living in Japan and Japanese workers in the tourism industry, the following insights were revealed:

Key Accommodation Preferences : Foreign travelers prioritize “space” and “private space” when choosing accommodation.

: Foreign travelers prioritize “space” and “private space” when choosing accommodation. Recommended Travel Areas: Among foreigners living in Japan , 40.20% recommended areas around Tokyo ( Tokyo , Chiba , Saitama , Kanagawa) as must-visit destinations.



A survey asking 1,019 respondents what do they look for in their accommodation when travelling to Japan

Why GL Terrace?

Located close to the center of Tokyo and Narita Airport, GL Terrace offers the perfect blend of convenience and tranquility. This exclusive villa, limited to one group per day, provides a luxurious private space for guests to enjoy.

Key features include:

A spacious living room giving stunning ocean views

giving stunning ocean views Full facilities, including a basketball court for active fun.

for active fun. A BBQ grill, fire pit, and projector (free for overseas guests during the campaign).



Views of GL Terrace

Campaign Details

From March 1st, 2025, the following benefits will be available to overseas guests:

Free Use of Facilities:

BBQ Grill

Fire Pit

Projector

Rental Car Cashback: The first three groups will receive up to ¥10,000 cashback on rental car expenses.

GL Terrace is already a popular choice for tourists seeking a resort-like escape near central Tokyo, and this campaign makes it even more appealing to international visitors.

Contact & Booking Information

Don’t miss the opportunity to experience the best of Japanese luxury hospitality at GL Terrace this spring!