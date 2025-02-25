BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — IIIF150, the imaginative ultra-thin rugged phone manufacture, announced their new flagship Raptor 5G which will be showcased in Barcelona, and different tests onsite to challenge the durability features. Being gratitude to Raptor users, IIIF150 confirms will provide 2 Android version updates on Raptor 5G software.



IIIF150 Unveils Latest Flagship Raptor 5G at MWC2025

Besides, IIIF150 brings the new Action series to Barcelona, which offers ultra-thin profiles at 6.88mm and dual AMOLED screens, also amazingly IP68 and IP69K certified.

See and test at:

Event: MWC Barcelona 2025

Date: March 3 – 6, 2025

Booth Number: Booth 1E50, Hall 1

Design: Luxury As Always

IIIF150 has the top R&D team in the rugged phone sector. The team pays homage to the prestigious PP AQUANAUT’s grid pattern, sporty yet stylish, incorporating multiple processed CNC plate following the 1st gen Raptor inspired by the intricate Richard-Mille luxury wrist watch design.

Thermal Imaging: a Luxury Function

Raptor 5G’s prime feature, thermal imaging providing by top thermal unit and tuning, offers users with high accuracy and 11 thermal color palettes. The thermal imaging also provides users with different thermal functions, including thermometer and globe thermal etc. Users can snap continuous thermal photos or take pets video in thermal imaging for entertainment too.

OWLMAGE: Many Firsts in Night Vision

The OWLMAGE imaging system, dedicated at night vision and Black & White shooting, now is upgraded with super-resolution algorithms. Night vision shooting is in the next-gen with red-eye removal, EIS anti-shake, and 10x zoom for the first time ever to a rugged phone.

Tough: Beyond Standard

IIIF150 rugged phones hold the standard beyond IP68, IP69K, MIL-STD-810H, such as 6m deep test for 24 hours in still water, hot water jet, dust test, running over by car. Many different on-site tests activities in the exhibition at booth 1E50 in Hall 1 MWC2025 Barcelona.

Flexible AMOLED: Immersive Display

IIIF150 Raptor 5G features a stunning 6.78” Flexible AMOLED display FHD+ resolution at 120Hz refresh rate that delivers exceptional clarity and smoothness, even in direct sunlight. The under-display fingerprint ensures secure and convenient access at eye-blink.

Main Cam: SONY IMX766 with AI

The 50MP main camera featuring the widely-acclaimed Sony IMX766 sensor, capable of capturing stunningly detailed photos and videos even in move. Complementing this is a 32MP front camera. AI enables the super-resolution to deliver even clear and hi-res photos and video under PDAF capability from hardware.

Battery and Memory: Massive and Ample

The Raptor 5G has a massive high-capacity ratio battery of 10,000mAh, more juice yet smaller size, with 65W fast charging, wireless charging and reverse charging. A high quality GaN charger in box for global version. 512GB ROM and 32GB RAM (with 16GB extended RAM), you have a full package in hand.

OXO OS: 1st Time for IIIF150

IIIF150 Raptor 5G introduces OXO OS, self-developed operating system based on Android 14, with all-new launchers and themes. This marks a significant advancement for rugged phones, moving beyond original Android experience.

Affordable Rugged Phones: Air3S & B3C

The iconic Turbo-Fan Lighting design seen in the Air series will also make a comeback in Air3S with a slim 10.55mm profile with 128GB ROM and 8GB RAM (4GB extended).

The B3C, 10800mAh battery lasting 53 days and a super 50MP main camera, 256GB ROM and 8GB RAM (4GB extended).

Both 6.6” HD+ Punch-Hole screen, Android OS 14 and IP68, IP69K, and MIL-STD-810H certifications, with a drop resistance from 2.4 meters for Air 3S and 1.5 meters for B3C.

About IIIF150

IIIF150 is a smartphone brand from ShenZhen OXO Technology CO., Ltd., committed to creating ultra-thin rugged phones that provide a premium experience for global users during adventures in the wild. IIIF150 is loved for creative design, leading features and outstanding performance by over 300,000 users across globe after its establishment in Sep. 2020.

