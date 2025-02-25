JACKY CHEUNG BREAKS RECORD WITH 1000 SHOWS ACROSS 10 TOURS, A MILESTONE IN CHINESE MUSIC HISTORY

BEIJING, Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Jacky Cheung, known as the “God of Songs” in the Chinese-speaking world, reached a historic milestone on February 23 by completing his 1,000th concert. This performance, held in Haikou as part of the “Jacky Cheung 60+ World Tour,” also marked the 218th show of this current tour. Cheung is now the first Chinese artist ever to surpass the 1,000-concert milestone. To celebrate this momentous occasion, the management team of Universal Music Greater China (UMGC) attended the concert and presented Cheung with a special gift, honoring his remarkable influence and legacy over the past four decades.



L-R: Gary Chan, David Chan, Jacky Cheung, Timothy Xu, Sunny Cheung (photograph: Shen Jing)

Jacky Cheung’s ten world tours represent a legendary musical journey that spans 38 years. Beginning in 1987 with his first solo tour, the “Jacky Cheung 87 Concert” from Hong Kong Coliseum to his 1,000th concert in 2025, his career has taken him to over 100 cities across 18 countries and regions, attracting millions of fans. These performances have not only set unparalleled records in the Chinese music industry but have also witnessed the global rise of Chinese pop music on the world stage.

Although Cheung has always stated that breaking records was never his goal, his tours have consistently set new milestones. In 1995, his “Friends World Tour” reached 100 shows, a record for the most performances by a Chinese artist at the time. In 2010, his “1/2 Century World Tour” attracted over 2 million people within a single year, earning a Guinness World Records™ title for the “largest combined audience for a live act in 12 months.” The “Jacky Cheung A Classic Tour,” which spanned 2 years and 3 months, set the record for the most shows by a Chinese artist in a single tour, with 233 performances. Now, with his ongoing “60+ Concert Tour,” which began in 2023, Cheung has already completed 218 shows, with more performances expected to surpass the records set by his previous tours.

Regarded as one of the most influential Chinese artists worldwide, Jacky Cheung is often celebrated as the “God of Songs” in the Chinese-speaking world. He has won numerous prestigious awards, including the “U.S. Billboard Music Awards – The Most Popular Singer in Asia” (1994), “World Music Awards – World’s Best-Selling Asian Artist” (1995, 1996), and the “Jade Solid Gold Awards – Asia Pacific Most Popular Male Singer” (1994, 1997, 1998), “Golden Melody Award – Best Mandarin Male Singer” (1998), among other top honors, and has had seven albums certified as Hong Kong’s best-sellers by the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI).

At his concert on that evening, Jacky Cheung, deeply moved, expressed: “What does 1,000 concerts mean to me? It’s a reflection of the past 40 years, where I’ve spent nearly 3,000 hours standing on this stage. I’ve poured all my sincerity and love into every performance. To every fan who has supported me, whether you’re here with me tonight or not, my journey has been shaped by your unwavering love and encouragement. Without you, I would never have had the chance to do what I love most. These 40 years, these 1,000 shows—they were made possible by you. I am sincerely grateful for your constant presence by my side. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”



Jacky Cheung 1000 shows Celebration, Photographed by Shen Jing

Jacky Cheung’s career began in 1984 when he joined PolyGram Records, which later became a subsidiary of Universal Music Group (UMG). Despite the many changes in the music industry over the years, Cheung has remained with UMG for over four decades, a testament to his enduring relationship with the label. UMG has supported the release of more than 50 of his albums, reinforcing his leadership in the Chinese music scene and helping to propel his international success. To commemorate his 1,000th concert milestone, UMG presented Cheung with a special gift — a three-meter-long traditional Chinese scroll painting that captures his 38-year, ten-tour journey. Each tour’s stage designs, lighting, and iconic looks are intricately depicted, set against a backdrop of fans holding light signs, symbolizing the brilliance of his enduring musical legacy.

Adam Granite, Executive Vice President of Market Development at Universal Music Group, sent his congratulations: “Jacky Cheung’s remarkable achievements over the past 40 years have far surpassed the boundaries of the Chinese music industry. From record-breaking album sales to the global reach of his music and the unparalleled scale of his tours, Cheung has solidified his place as one of the world’s most iconic superstars. Reaching 1,000 concerts is an extraordinary accomplishment that few artists worldwide could ever achieve. I offer my sincere congratulations to Jacky and eagerly anticipate the future milestones he will continue to set.”

Timothy Xu, Chairman and CEO of Universal Music Greater China, presented the gift to Jacky Cheung and said, “It’s an honor to witness this historic milestone. I offer my heartfelt congratulations and deepest respect to Mr. Cheung. His unwavering trust in us over the past 40 years has contributed to an extraordinary legacy in the music industry. Mr. Cheung is not only our pride but also a defining figure in the Chinese music scene. His unparalleled artistry, remarkable professionalism, and every breakthrough he has achieved in bringing Chinese music to the global stage, continue to inspire us. We look forward to many more years of collaboration, promoting the influence of Chinese culture to the world stage.”

Gary Chan, Managing Director of Universal Music Hong Kong and Senior Vice President of Greater China, added, “It is an immense honor to witness and congratulate Mr. Cheung on his 1,000th concert. As the undisputed ‘God of Songs’ in the Chinese-speaking world, Jacky Cheung has become a symbol not just of Hong Kong’s pop music, but of a shared memory for Chinese people globally. From his early days with PolyGram in Hong Kong to his rise as a global superstar, we believe his legacy will continue to inspire the next generation of musicians from Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area, leading them to new heights.”

*JACKY CHEUNG’S 1000 SHOWS ACROSS 10 CONCERT TOURS

Jacky Cheung 87 Concert (1987)

A total of 6 shows

Love You More Every Day Tour (1991)

A total of 15 shows

School & Friends World Tour (1993 – 1994)

A total of 65 shows

Jacky Cheung 95 World Tour (1995 – 1996)

A total of 100 shows

Friends World Tour (1999)

A total of 67 shows

Music Odyssey Tour (2002 – 2003)

A total of 45 shows

The Year of Jacky Cheung World Tour (2007 – 2008)

A total of 105 shows

Jacky Cheung 1/2 Century World Tour (2010 – 2012)

A total of 146 shows; Set a Guinness World Record™ for “the largest combined audience for a live act in 12 months.”

A Classic Tour (2016 – 2019)

A total of 233 shows