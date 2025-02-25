Little Artists Students from Singapore Shine at Art Capital 2025 at Grand Palais, Paris

PARIS, Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Little Artists Art Studio, is proud to share the historic debut of their young and rising talents at the prestigious Art Capital Paris: Le Salon des Artistes Français at the Grand Palais, Paris, from February 18 to February 22, 2025. Being awarded the Prix D’ Innovation prize was another feather in the cap.



Little Artists in Paris

Each young artist received a certificate of participation from Mr Bruno Madelaine, President Societe des Artistes Français, Art Capital and Mr Alain Bazard, celebrated French artist and President of the Painting, Tapestry and Wall Art, Digital Art and Drawing at Le Salon des Artistes Français

Little Artists Art Studio, one of the most premier art schools in Singapore, has been at the forefront of fostering artistic talent for over three decades, providing a platform for young artists to explore, develop, and showcase their creativity.

“We are extremely happy to see everyone here today. We are not accustomed to seeing such young artists here.” said Mr Bruno Madelaine, President Societe des Artistes Français, Art Capital. “It is an exceptional event for us to meet such young artists and I am very proud of it.”



Ms Shalini Kapoor, Director Little Artists with Mr Anoush Mask, Mr Alain Bazard and Mr Bruno Madelaine

This is a historic milestone for Art Capital, as children’s artworks would be on display for the first time in their 200+ years history. This momentous occasion marks a significant milestone in Little Artists’ journey and underscores its commitment to nurturing young, emerging artists on the global stage.

This year’s Art Capital exhibition drew over 150,000 visitors, including prominent collectors, curators, and art critics from around the world, making it a vital platform for contemporary artists, with more than 3,000 artists showcasing their work. Little Artists Art Studio is honoured to have contributed to this prestigious event, celebrating the creativity and talent of its student who made their debut at this renowned exhibition.



View of the exhibition

Art Capital Paris is one of the most prestigious events on the global art calendar, showcasing a blend of artistic styles and perspectives. Established to bring together creators from all walks of life, the event is divided into four distinct salons – Salon des Artistes Indépendants, Salon Comparaisons, Salon du Dessin et de la Peinture à l’Eau and Salon des Artistes Français , each offering a specialized lens on contemporary art. From the experimental to the traditional, the exhibitions provide a comprehensive view of modern creativity.

Out of these, the oldest, Salon Société des Artistes Français, was born in 1881 from the will of the State, which wanted the historical Salon, created under Louis XIV, to be henceforth organized by the artists. Held annually at the Grand Palais, the Salon provides a platform for both emerging and established artists to present their work in one of the most iconic cultural venues. Historically, the Salon has been a stage for legendary artists such as Picasso, Van Gogh, Rodin, Cézanne, and Manet, and continues to be a symbol of artistic excellence.

Little Artists Art Studio Singapore, studio offers specialized programs in various artistic disciplines, focusing on personalized guidance and hands-on learning. With a commitment to excellence, the studio has become a nurturing environment where emerging artists gain the confidence and skills to succeed in the global art community. The studio’s emphasis on individual expression and artistic innovation prepares its students for the opportunities and challenges of the contemporary art world, as evidenced by this significant debut at one of the most prestigious art events in the world.

The studio’s participation in Art Capital reaffirms its mission to empower the next generation of artists and provide them with the resources, guidance, and platforms to succeed. This debut at the Grand Palais not only marks a defining moment for the artist but also solidifies Little Artists Art Studio’s commitment to the global art community.

www.little-artists.com