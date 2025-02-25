Meizu to debut AI full ecosystem products at MWC 2025

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Mobile World Congress (MWC 2025) will kick off from March 3 to 6 in Barcelona, Spain. For the first time, Meizu will present its full AI ecosystem, with several cutting-edge products making their debut. The company will showcase its theme, “AI Illuminates a Better Life,” inviting tech enthusiasts from around the world to experience innovative future technologies at the Meizu booth.

At MWC 2025, Meizu will be located at the Fira Gran Via exhibition center in Barcelona, showcasing its products based on Flyme AIOS technology, which focuses on three core areas: smart glasses, smartphones, and smart cars. Additionally, they will present products like overseas smartwatches and tablets, highlighting a seamless, cross-device connected vision of future smart living.

As a global tech company, Meizu is the smartphone brand of DreamSmart Group, which carries AI eco-products in three product areas, which are smartphones, XR and smart cars. With deep technological expertise in multiple industries, DreamSmart is recognized as a leader in smart ecosystems.

At MWC 2025, Meizu will bring several highlights to the event. In addition to popular products like the Meizu 21 series and StarV AR glasses, Meizu will unveil several new overseas smartphone models, including the Meizu Note 22, Meizu Note 22 Pro, Mblu 22, and Mblu 22 Pro, etc. which are designed specifically for international markets in the first half of 2025. Meizu will also partner with China Mobile and China Unicom to showcase its smart glasses and other AloT smart ecosystem products. Notably, the AR glasses with a notification feature, which have gained popularity in China, will also make an appearance. Besides smartphones and smart glasses, other tech products like smart cabin operating systems and smart rings will also be revealed.

MWC is the most authoritative exhibition in the global communications field. With the theme “Converge, Connect, Create,” MWC 2025 will bring together top tech companies, industry leaders, and experts to discuss the latest trends, innovative applications, and future directions of the global tech industry. By showcasing its full AI ecosystem at MWC 2025, Meizu aims to demonstrate its brand charm, lead technological innovation with its AI ecosystem, and expand its global presence. Currently, Meizu’s smartphones are sold in over 30 countries and regions, including Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Europe. Its XR smart glasses have become a hit in North America and Europe, while Flyme Auto-equipped vehicles have been exported to the Middle East, Eastern Europe, and Asia-Pacific. With product innovation and brand influence driving its growth, Meizu continues to make strides in its globalization efforts. Let’s look forward to Meizu’s exciting performance at MWC 2025!