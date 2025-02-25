Reducing Plastic Waste in North America: APP Group and Charta Global Paper Straws Lead Sustainable Packaging Efforts

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Paper straws have become almost omnipresent in restaurants, bars, and fast food outlets as the hospitality industry has rushed to abandon plastic in response to consumer backlash. According to Data Intelligence, the drinking straw market in North America itself was valued at USD 3,208.44 million in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.26% to reach USD 5,099.80 million by 2031.

Although plastic straw is still used by millions of people in the US, paper straw has been a common alternative to combat plastic waste, with the paper straw market significantly increasing over the years. U.S. citizens consider environmental sustainability important when making purchasing decisions. This shift in consumer sentiment is fostering greater demand for sustainable products like paper straws.

Despite paper straws having a positive impact on a greener environment, there are several challenges to using them compared to plastic straws. Some paper straws are found to contain PFA, which can harm the environment and tend to disintegrate after prolonged exposure to liquids, limiting their functional lifespan. To tackle these challenges, APP Group through its strategic partnership with Charta Global and Foopak Bio Natura has released a biodegradable and compostable paper straw that has received a plastic-free certification from Flustix since 2021. These straws are more durable, having excellent water resistance and other advantages such as being microwaveable and freezer friendly.

“A cornerstone of our sustainability efforts is the production of recyclable and biodegradable packaging. Unlike traditional plastic options, our paper-based products are crafted from renewable resources and are easily recyclable or compostable, helping to alleviate landfill waste.” stated Kin Keung Christopher Wong, Senior Vice President and Global Business Unit Head Industrial White at APP Group.

Together with APP Group, Charta Global’s tested biodegradable paper products are in line with sustainability trends and, more importantly, the government’s green initiatives in the U.S. Charta Global offers an extensive line of plastic-free, compostable paperboard and flexible grades for foodservice packaging.

About APP Group

APP is a leading pulp, paper, and forestry company based in Indonesia, supplying high-quality tissue, packaging, and paper to over 150 countries. With operations in Indonesia and China, we prioritize sustainability, ethical practices, and the well-being of our employees, society, and the environment. Our Sustainability Roadmap Vision 2030, aligned with ESG principles, guides our efforts in environmental protection, community support, biodiversity preservation, and carbon neutrality.