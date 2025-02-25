Sino Land Recognised in CDP’s 2024 ‘A List’ for Corporate Sustainability Leadership in Climate Action

HONG KONG, Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Sino Group (‘the Group’) is pleased to announce that Sino Land Company Limited (‘Sino Land’) (Stock Code: 0083.HK) has been recognised as one of the first developers in Hong Kong to be included in CDP’s highest benchmark, the 2024 ‘A List’, for its leadership in corporate sustainability, transparency and performance on climate action. This accreditation reinforces our commitment to accelerating climate action and provide a clearer pathway towards achieving net-zero carbon by 2050, in alignment with our Decarbonisation Blueprint.



CDP’s annual environmental disclosure and scoring process is globally recognised as the gold standard for corporate environmental transparency. As a leading non-profit organisation, CDP has tracked and disclosed corporate climate data since 2000, enabling businesses to effectively manage climate and environmental risks. In 2024, over 24,800 companies reported data to CDP. The organisation applies a detailed and independent methodology to assess companies’ emissions reduction efforts, climate risk management, and the comprehensiveness of their environmental disclosures, with the highest ‘A’ score awarded exclusively to companies demonstrating leadership in climate action, deforestation mitigation, and water security.

Mr Daryl Ng, Deputy Chairman and Chairman of the ESG Steering Committee of Sino Group, said, ‘We are honoured to be recognised among esteemed companies around the globe on the prestigious CDP “A List” for leadership in climate action. This achievement signifies a key milestone in our ongoing efforts to reduce emissions and enhance environmental transparency. We look forward to joining hands with like-minded partners to contribute to a more sustainable future through green architectural planning, decarbonisation, innovation and inclusion.’

The Group has been taking an active role in minimising the impacts of climate change. It has recently reached several important milestones on its decarbonisation journey, including official validation from the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) for long-term emissions reduction targets, the launch of the Decarbonisation Blueprint, being one of the pioneering developers in Hong Kong to publish a standalone Climate Action Report, and the installation of over 4,000 photovoltaic panels and over 1,800 electric vehicle chargers at the Group’s managed properties, highlighting its dedication to addressing long-term climate challenges.