Sungrow and Sun Village Announce Procurement and Sales Agreement for PowerTitan & PowerStack Series Energy Storage Systems in Japan

TOKYO, Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — During Smart Energy Week 2025, Sungrow Japan signed an agreement with Sun Village Co., Ltd., a pioneer in developing non-FIT solar power plants, for the procurement and sales of grid-scale energy storage systems in Tokyo. Under this agreement, Sun Village plans to deploy approximately 500 MWh of Sungrow’s PowerTitan and PowerStack series energy storage systems in battery storage power plants across Japan.



Contract Signing Ceremony between Sungrow and Sun Village

These systems include the container-type PowerTitan and the cabinet-type PowerStack, which offer flexible installation options such as side-by-side or back-to-back configurations. Designed with safety and reliability at the forefront, they feature a comprehensive three-tier overcurrent protection mechanism (at the PACK, RACK, and PCS levels), advanced fire safety measures, and thermal runaway prevention functions. Reinforcing its commitment to safety, last year Sungrow conducted the world’s largest battery energy storage system (BESS) burn test for PowerTitan, demonstrating exceptional resilience and reliability in real-world conditions.

This collaboration aims to accelerate Japan’s energy transition, contribute to the country’s decarbonization goals, and meet customer expectations through rapid deployment. Mr. Chen Tang, Sungrow Japan’s Country Manager, commented: “This year 2025 marks the beginning of Sungrow’s next decade in the Japanese market. We are delighted to cooperate with Sun Village and committed to delivering advanced technology and energy solutions to achieve a sustainable society. Through this project, we are delighted to play a strong role in supporting Japan’s energy transition. Furthermore, this partnership enhances Sungrow’s brand presence in the Japanese market, enabling us to provide innovative solutions to a wider range of customers.”

About Sun Village Co., Ltd.

Since its establishment in 2012, Sun Village Co., Ltd. has prioritized harmony and collaboration with local communities while developing and constructing solar power plants, primarily in the northern Kanto region. The company has also been a pioneer in developing non-FIT solar power plants. As the role of grid-scale energy storage systems gains importance in ensuring stable grid operations and promoting renewable energy adoption, Sun Village is expanding its battery storage development projects across Japan. The company aims to develop and construct 250 sites with a total capacity of 500 MW, further contributing to the proliferation of renewable energy.

For more information about Sun Village Co., Ltd., please visit: https://sunvillage-co-ltd.com/

About Sungrow