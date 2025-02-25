World’s First Detachable Robot Vacuum Arrives: eufy 3-in-1 E20 Launches in Singapore

The 3-in-1 robot effortlessly transforms from a powerful robot vacuum to a versatile stick vacuum or a portable handheld vac, making it the ultimate solution for cleaning your home—from floors to stairs and everything in between.

SINGAPORE, Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — eufy, an Anker Innovations brand, known for its smart home cleaning and security solutions, announced its most innovative deep cleaning system: the eufy Robot Vacuum 3-in-1 E20. This flagship product, part of the smart home brand’s e-series lineup of cleaning solutions, marks a historic achievement by becoming the first robot product to win the 2025 Best of Innovation award at Consumer Electronics Show (CES).

World’s First Detachable Combo Robot Vacuum with Deep Cleaning System

The 3-in-1 E20’s design is not simply a combination of three products, but rather features an innovative FlexiONE™ 3-in-1 design with a detachable independent vacuum module that includes a fan motor, a five-stage filtration system, and a large-capacity dust cup. By using different attachments, it can transform into a robot vacuum, a handheld vacuum, and a cordless stick vacuum – designed to clean every area of your home.

With its lightweight versatility and optimization of design of the robot’s air duct and Battery Management System (BMS), along with the connectivity of the turbine motor, the robot can change its form easily and at any time without damage to the machine or sacrificing performance.

Five-Level AeroTurbo™ Suction System

For the first time in the industry, high-performance filters have been incorporated into a detachable robot vacuum. This prevents clogging of the dust net, so that it retains high suction power with less maintenance.

The 3-in-1 E20 Vacuum Combo can reach up to 30,000Pa suctioning power in handheld and stick vac mode, and a powerful 8,000Pa suctioning power in robotic vacuum mode.

Auto-Empty Station

The self-empty system in the 3-in-1 E20 automatically empties fine dust, debris and irritants into a sealed high-performance filter from the robot vacuum and hand vacuum, where it can be stored for up to 75 days without emptying.

40% Faster Flash Charging

The eufy Robot Vacuum 3-in-1 E20 features cutting-edge BMS technology, enabling it to charge from 0% to 100% in just 2.5 hours—40% faster than competitors.

Auto-Detangling Brush

Similar to the X10 Pro Omni, the E20 is equipped with a combined rubber and bristle brush along with anti-tangle comb teeth to prevent entanglement, especially for pet hair and long hair.

Millimeter Level Obstacle Avoidance

With eufy’s state-of-the-art triple-laser obstacle avoidance technology, obstacles as small as 15mm are detected and bypassed day and night.

Product Specifications

Specifications eufy 3-in-1 E20 Battery Life 180 minutes Charging Time 2.5h Suction Power 8,000 Pa (Robot Vacuum) 30,000 Pa (Stick and Hand Vacuum) Dustbin Capacity 350mL Obstacle Avoidance Millimeter-Level Triple Line Laser Auto-Empty Station Up to 75 Days

Pricing & Availability

The eufy Robot Vacuum 3-in-1 E20 is now available in Sinapore with an MSRP of S$799, and eufy will offer S$200 off for early birds until 3 March.

New Distributor in Singapore

To better serve the Singapore market, eufy has authorized its local distribution to Kaira Technologies Pte Ltd. Kaira Technologies Pte Ltd is a leading Information and Communications Technology (ICT) distributor, specializing in delivering cutting-edge solutions in security software, Pro AV networking & 5G connectivity solutions, data storage, and interactive display systems. Their solutions cater to corporate enterprises, educational institutions, government, healthcare, financial services, and the manufacturing sector.

Kaira’s diverse product portfolio includes workspace solutions, advanced surveillance cameras, wireless networking, IT peripherals, gaming, smart IT devices, and consumables. In a highly competitive ICT landscape, Kaira Global focuses on ensuring ready stock availability, reliable warranty support, and expert design and consultation services. By partnering with key stakeholders in Singapore and Malaysia, Kaira Global helps clients stay ahead of industry trends, offering innovative products that drive profitability and long-term business growth.

For more information, visit: www.kairaglobal.com

About Anker Innovations

Anker Innovations is a global leader in charging and home energy storage technology and a developer of unique, consumer electronic products that support premium audio, mobile entertainment and the emerging smart home space. This innovation is being led by its five key brands: Anker, Anker SOLIX, eufy, Nebula, and Soundcore. More information on Anker Innovations and its sub-brands can be found at anker.com.

About eufy

From robotic vacuum cleaners to wireless security systems, eufy focuses on building easy-to-use smart home devices and appliances designed to enhance people’s lives. More information about eufy can be found at eufy.com.