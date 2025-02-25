WuXi XDC and LigaChem Biosciences Strengthen Partnership with Expanded MOU to Accelerate ADC Development

SHANGHAI, Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — WuXi XDC Cayman Inc. (“WuXi XDC”, or the “Company”, stock code: 2268.HK), a leading global CRDMO (Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organization) specializing in antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) and other bioconjugates, today announced the signing of an expanded Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with LigaChem Biosciences, Inc., a leader in the development of innovative ADC therapies targeting cancer and other serious diseases. This new agreement broadens the scope of the ongoing collaboration, further accelerating the development of next generation innovative ADC therapies.

Under the terms of the expanded MOU, WuXi XDC’s fully integrated ADC discovery service platform will significantly boost the speed and efficiency of LigaChem’s ADC development programs. With WuXi XDC’s cutting-edge technologies and extensive expertise, LigaChem will be well-positioned to seamlessly advance its ADC candidates from discovery through to development stages, ensuring a more streamlined and efficient process at every stage.

Furthermore, LigaChem will utilize WuXi XDC’s fully integrated ADC development and manufacturing platform to support multiple ADC projects. This strategic expansion of the partnership strengthens both companies’ shared mission to develop and deliver innovative ADC therapies that address critical unmet patients needs.

“We are excited to expand our partnership with WuXi XDC,” stated Dr. Yong-Zu Kim, CEO and President of LCB, ” WuXi XDC’s expertise and comprehensive service offerings are crucial to the success of our ADC programs. This expanded partnership enables us to leverage their end-to-end capabilities, accelerating the development of next-generation ADC therapies to address the needs of patients.”

Dr.Jimmy Li, CEO of WuXi XDC commented: “Today’s expanded collaboration with LigaChem underscores the strength of our long-standing partnership. By leveraging our integrated service platforms across discovery, development, and manufacturing, LigaChem will be able to accelerate the development of their promising ADC candidates and streamline the development and manufacturing of their ADC projects. This collaboration reaffirms our ongoing commitment to helping our clients bring innovative therapies to market faster and more efficiently.”

This expanded MOU builds on the initial collaboration between WuXi XDC and LigaChem, which began in 2021. Since then, both companies have made significant strides in advancing the innovation of ADCs and bioconjugates. This new agreement further solidifies the shared vision of advancing the next wave of innovation in the ADC field, poised to deliver meaningful benefits to patients worldwide.

About LigaChem Biosciences

LigaChem Biosciences is dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative therapies that leverage the power of antibody-drug conjugates to treat cancer and other serious diseases. Our mission is to improve the quality of life for patients by providing effective and targeted treatment options. For more information, please visit www.ligachembio.com

About WuXi XDC

WuXi XDC Cayman Inc. (“WuXi XDC”, stock code: 2268.HK) is a leading global CRDMO focused on antibody drug conjugates (ADC) and the broader bioconjugate market. It provides end-to-end contract research, development and manufacturing services for bioconjugates, including ADCs. Its services cover antibody intermediates and other biologics intermediates, chemical payloads and linkers, as well as bioconjugate drug substances and drug products. For more information about WuXi XDC, please visit: wuxixdc.com