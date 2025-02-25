XCMG and FinDreams Battery Co-Host the 3rd Super Battery Day: Pioneering Green Construction with Innovation and Collaboration

XUZHOU, China, Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The 3rd XCMG & FinDreams Super Battery Day was successfully held at the XCMG International Conference Center, Xuzhou, China, focused on cutting-edge technologies and explored new pathways for green energy development. Technical experts from XCMG Research Institute and FinDreams Battery, a subsidiary of BYD, engaged in in-depth discussions on the application scenarios and solutions for power batteries, covering topics such as battery technology, battery management systems, core components, and quality control.



XCMG XCT100G5_1HEV, a truck-mounted telescopic boom crane, is designed with a maximum lifting capacity of approximately 100 metric tons, and capable of handling heavy loads with ease in the challenging environment.

Yang Dongsheng, Chairman of XCMG Group and XCMG Machinery, emphasized the significance of the strategic partnership between XCMG and BYD. “The collaboration between XCMG and BYD has been a pivotal force in advancing XCMG’s green transformation. Over the past three years, our joint efforts have yielded remarkable achievements. Moving forward, we will continue to deepen our cooperation in the new energy sector, leveraging our technological strengths and innovative capabilities to pioneer a greener future for the construction machinery and commercial vehicle industries.”

He Long, Senior Vice President of BYD and Chairman of FinDreams Battery, highlighted the successful application of FinDreams Battery technology in XCMG products. He outlined plans to further strengthen the partnership by establishing a joint R&D platform, building an ecosystem of collaboration, and expanding into global markets. “Together, we aim to set a new benchmark for the green transformation of the global commercial vehicle and construction machinery industries,” he said.

The event brings together over 300 industry leaders, experts, and academics from XCMG, BYD FinDreames Battery, Wuxi Caitong, the China Automotive Technology and Research Center, the China Industrial Association of Power Sources, Xi’an Jiaotong University, and Beijing Institute of Technology. Industry leaders and academics also shared their latest research findings and perspectives on the innovation and application of new energy technologies.

Shan Zenghai, Chief Engineer and Vice President of XCMG Machinery, provided an in-depth analysis of the rapid growth trends and challenges in the new energy construction machinery market. He shared insights into the technological advancements and market applications achieved through the collaboration with FinDreams Battery and expressed optimism about future innovations in power battery technology. “Our partnership will continue to deliver high-quality, efficient, and green construction machinery and commercial vehicles,” he added.

Looking ahead, XCMG and FinDreams Battery will deepen their collaboration, accelerate the integration of innovation and industrial chains, and drive breakthroughs in core new energy technologies.

Green transformation remains a cornerstone of XCMG’s strategic development. At the 2024 Shanghai bauma Exhibition, XCMG and FinDreams Battery jointly announced a lifetime warranty policy for electric construction machinery and commercial vehicle batteries, underscoring their commitment to sustainability. During the exhibition, XCMG showcased 48 new energy products, accounting for 42% of its display, reflecting its leadership in the new energy sector. XCMG has achieved full electrification across its product line, with applications in earthmoving, logistics, and mining operations. The penetration rate of new energy product revenue has reached 19%, solidifying XCMG’s position as a leader in the industry’s green and low-carbon transformation.