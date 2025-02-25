Young Prodigy Ahan Mehra Shines at Prestigious Art Capital Exhibition in Paris

PARIS, Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — At just 17 years old, Ahan Mehra, a rising artist from Singapore, has made a remarkable debut at the world-renowned Art Capital Paris: Le Salon des Artistes Français, held at the Grand Palais in Paris from February 18 to 22, 2025. His participation in this esteemed event showcases not only his immense talent but also his dedication and vision as an artist.



Ahan Mehra

Ahan’s featured artwork, In Search of Truth, a striking portrayal of Mahatma Gandhi through the lens of Impressionism, captivated art critics, fellow artists, and thousands of international visitors from around the world. His ability to blend emotion, texture, and historical significance in his work highlights his creative depth and artistic maturity beyond his years. The jury’s decision to showcase this piece at Art Capital highlights Ahan’s exceptional ability to fuse emotion, texture, and historical significance.



Celebrated French artist Mr Alain Bazard viewing Ahan’s Artwork

“I am impressed with his maturity of this work and symbolism in his concept to convey the social message” said Mr Alain Bazard, celebrated French artist and President of the Painting, Tapestry and Wall Art, Digital Art and Drawing at Le Salon des Artistes Français. “I am happy to see how he has planned his colour and applied the impressionist technique to create tonal values and bring out not only realism but expression of Mahatma Gandhi.”



View of the exhibition

As part of the celebrated Art Capital event, this year’s exhibition drew over 3,000 artists and more than 150,000 visitors, including collectors, curators, and art critics. The Salon Société des Artistes Français, founded in 1881 by the French State, continues to be one of the most celebrated and influential art exhibitions in the world. Held annually at the Grand Palais, the Salon provides a platform for both emerging and established artists to present their work in one of the most iconic cultural venues. Historically, the Salon has been a stage for legendary artists such as Picasso, Van Gogh, Rodin, Cézanne, and Manet, and continues to be a symbol of artistic excellence.

Ahan’s success at Art Capital marks a defining moment in his artistic journey, starting as a young student at Little Artists Art Studio, highlighting his potential for continued growth and success in the global art world. With his unwavering commitment to innovation and emotional expression, Ahan Mehra is poised to become one of the leading young voices in contemporary art.