Kashgar’s First 220-kilovolt Power Grid Construction Project Resumes Operations

KASHGAR, China, Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On February 25, the Kashgar region’s first 220 kV power grid construction project for 2025—the Shuleya Fuquan Photovoltaic Collection Station to Kashgar 220 kV Line Project—officially resumed operations. The total investment in this project is 215.95 million yuan, with a line length of 85.5 kilometers spanning across Kashgar City, Shule County, Jiashi County, and Yuepuhu County. Initiated in November 2024 and scheduled for full connection by the end of 2025, this project is one of the key initiatives in the power grid upgrade in Kashgar and represents the largest investment in new energy delivery projects by State Grid Kashgar Power Supply Company to date. Upon completion, it will meet the 750 MW photovoltaic demand of the Yafuquan area and Alafu Township in Shule County, promoting clean and low-carbon energy transformation and providing robust support for the region’s high-quality economic and social development during the “15th Five-Year Plan” period.

To ensure the smooth progress of the project, State Grid Kashgar Power Supply Company has developed a comprehensive resumption plan, clearly defining objectives, tasks, and responsibilities. Additionally, innovative measures have been introduced, including practical training sites for safety access skills and a three-dimensional assessment model combining theory, skill, and behavioral observation, thereby enhancing the passing rate of safety access assessments for construction personnel.

Moving forward, State Grid Kashgar Power Supply Company will further strengthen project management, optimize construction organization, strictly control safety and quality standards, and ensure timely and high-quality project completion. This will provide a strong power guarantee for the economic and social development of Kashgar.