Agoda Highlights 7 Destinations for Adrenaline-Pumping Getaways

Ahead of International Outdoor Sports Day next month on April 6, digital travel platform Agoda showcases seven exhilarating destinations across Asia Pacific that promise memories to last a lifetime for adventure enthusiasts.

According to Agoda’s 2025 Travel Trends Survey, adventure travel has emerged as a key motivator for travelers, ranking among the top five reasons people plan to explore the world this year.

Andrew Smith, Senior Vice President, Supply at Agoda said: “Adventure is a big part of travel, and Agoda aims to connect people with exciting destinations in Asia Pacific that offer remarkable experiences. With Agoda, travelers can easily book accommodations, flights, and activities all in one place, enjoying great deals that make every adventure both exciting and affordable.”

The destinations highlighted by Agoda offer something for every type of adventure traveler, from scuba diving in Indonesia’s stunning Coral Triangle, where marine life bursts into a dazzling array of colors, to skydiving over New Zealand’s breathtaking landscapes, where adventurers freefall against a backdrop of majestic mountains and pristine lakes.

Surfing – Australia

Australia’s Gold Coast and Byron Bay are iconic surfing destinations, attracting wave riders from around the globe. With consistent swells and beautiful beaches, Australia’s coastlines are a surfer’s dream.

Scuba Diving – Indonesia

With its rich marine biodiversity, Indonesia is a paradise for scuba divers. The Coral Triangle, known as the “Amazon of the Seas,” offers lively coral reefs and diverse marine life. Bali, Raja Ampat, and Komodo National Park are must-visit spots for underwater exploration.

White-water Rafting – Malaysia

Malaysia’s rivers, including the Kampar River, provide thrilling white-water rafting experiences. With rapids suitable for various skill levels, these rivers offer an adventure not to be missed.

Hiking – Nepal

The trails of the Himalayas in Nepal offer breathtaking views and challenging treks for adventurers. From the mountainous Annapurna Circuit to the Everest Base Camp, these hikes are a must for daredevils.

Skydiving – New Zealand

New Zealand’s stunning landscapes make it a premier destination for skydiving. Adventurers can experience the thrill of freefall over awe-inspiring locations like Queenstown and Lake Taupo.

Muay Thai Training – Thailand

Thailand, the birthplace of Muay Thai, offers an authentic experience for martial arts enthusiasts. Training camps in popular tourist destinations like Bangkok and Phuket provide immersive programs for all skill levels.

Rock Climbing – Vietnam

Vietnam’s diverse terrain offers rock climbing opportunities for all levels. The limestone cliffs of Ha Long Bay and the rugged landscapes of Cat Ba Island are popular among climbers.

Agoda's extensive offerings make it easy for adventure enthusiasts to plan their next adrenaline-fueled journey. With over 5 million holiday properties, more than 130,000 flight routes, and over 300,000 activities, all of which can be combined in a single booking, Agoda provides comprehensive travel solutions.